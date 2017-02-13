Lwandamina handed resounding Champions League debut win with Yanga

Zambian’s Justin Zulu and Obby Chirwa on Sunday helped hand coach George Lwandamina a resounding CAF Champions League debut winning start at the helm of Tanzanian giants Young African.

Young Africans brushed aside Ngaya of Comoros 5-1 away in a preliminary round, first leg match in Moroni just 24 hours after landing on the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Zulu scored his debut goal since since joining Yanga in December in the 43rd minute before Simon Msuva put the visitors 2-0 into the break.

Chirwa added the third in the 53rd minute before Zimbabwean Thabani Kamusoko fired in a brace in the 65th and 73rd minutes.

A draw will suffice for Young Africans this Saturday in Dar-es-Salaam to see them through to the first round.

Young Africans are set to play either Zanaco or APR who drew 0-0 in Lusaka 24 hours earlier in Lusaka and meet this weekend in Kigali to decide that projected date against the Tanzanian champions.