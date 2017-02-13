KVZ edge closer to Zesco United date

KVZ of Zanzibar edged closer to a first round date with Zesco United after winning their preliminary first leg match at home on Sunday in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

KVZ beat Le Ngozi Messanger of Burundi 2-1 to take a vital advantage heading into this weekends final leg tie to be played in Bujumbura.

Winner of this tie will visit Zesco in the first leg on March 11 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco, who reached the 2016 CAF Champions League semifinals, have been handed a preliminary round bye from the 2017 Confederation Cup.

Zesco have never played Burundi or Zanzibar opposition in continental club cup competition.