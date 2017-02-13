Government asked to increase funding of Traditional ceremonies

Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni Speaking People of Eastern Province has appealed to Government to increase grants for traditional ceremonies.

The traditional leader said that the current K5,000 grant that Government releases towards the hosting of big traditional ceremonies such as Nc’wala was minimal.

Chief Madzimawe said that traditional ceremonies such as Nc’wala of the Ngoni, Kuomboka of the Lozi and Kusefya Pang’wena of the Bemba

needed to be well funded by Government.He said this was so because big ceremonies attract a huge number of people who need to be catered for by the organising committees.

Chief Madzimawe also said all was set for Nc’wala traditional ceremony to take place on February 25th at Mtenguleni main arena.

He said part of the organising committee was doing some final touches to the main arena in readiness for the annual showpiece.

He said guest of honour and some invited guests were expected to be announced during the final preparatory meeting to take place at Laweni this Saturday.