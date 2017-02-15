Tourism Minister describes shooting of scout as devastating

MINISTER of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda has described the recent shooting of a community scout in Nyimba district as devastating.

The minister noted that especially that government has embarked on a wildlife conservation programme for purposes of developing the economy, it is unfortunate that there are elements among the people in society who believe they can still destroy wildlife.

Mr. Banda said his ministry would do everything possible to ensure to deter such behavior to bring down the levels of poaching and if possible stop it completely.

He said wildlife is supposed for purposes of generating worth for the country and employment for the people. Not just a few individuals who want to benefit themselves along as poachers.

He urged the officers not to give up, but step up their patrols, government would do everything possible to supplement the efforts that they are putting in to combat the crime that seems to be on the up swing.

There was a shooting incident that resulted in the death a community scout named Rodrick Ngulube employed under the Nyalugwe Community Resource Board (CRB).

It is suspected that suspects behind the shooting are from Saulo Village and Zambia Police Service have been provided with resources to pursue the suspects.

The remains of the deceased have since be taken to his home village in Nyalugwe area for burial after post-mortem.