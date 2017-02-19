Vice president Inonge Wina has summons local contractor over poor progress on 2014 work

Vice president Inonge Wina has summoned Nyola Investment a local contractor engaged to construct the Shiwangandu civic centre.

Mrs Wina who has toured the site says it is unfortunate that the local contractor has not performed to expectations since 2014.

She says the construction of various infrastructures started at the same time in 2014 yet other contractors have made significant progress.

The vice president says it is disappointing to see local contractors fail to perform when the government is keen to empower them with contracts.

And Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo said the contractor’s attitude in executing the project clearly shows that he is not serious after government entrusted him with the project.

The member of parliament who is also Minister of Home Affairs said he will pursue the issue promptly because the contractor was given funds but has failed to perform.

Earlier Mrs Wina paid a courtesy call on Shiwang’andu district commissioner Evelyn Kangwa where she expressed happiness that the district managed to contain the invasion of army worms.