Vice president Inonge Wina has summons local contractor over poor progress on 2014 work

Vice president Inonge Wina has summoned Nyola Investment a local contractor engaged to construct the Shiwangandu civic centre.
Mrs Wina who has toured the site says it is unfortunate that the local contractor has not performed to expectations since 2014.
She says the construction of various infrastructures started at the same time in 2014 yet other contractors have made significant progress.
The vice president says it is disappointing to see local contractors fail to perform when the government is keen to empower them with contracts.
And Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo said the contractor’s attitude in executing the project clearly shows that he is not serious after government entrusted him with the project.
The member of parliament who is also Minister of Home Affairs said he will pursue the issue promptly because the contractor was given funds but has failed to perform.
Earlier Mrs Wina paid a courtesy call on Shiwang’andu district commissioner Evelyn Kangwa where she expressed happiness that the district managed to contain the invasion of army worms.
You don’t pay them. Kambwili was complaining about the same thing. You give someone a contract but you don’t pay your % of upront funds.
Laziness in zambia. First of all contractor should not be paid upfront. Each business should have enough capital to carry out works. Here in Australia i work for a construction company and in no way do we get upfront money from government contracts. We even issue bank guarantee for government works and not the other way round. So bwana GRZ please issue contracts to contractors with enough liquid capital.
This fossil of a lady is still alive ? I thought she had packed up. She doesn’t give any motivation at all. I belive she was picked deliberately by lungu in order for him to further increase his grip on power. The best way to do it is to have a docile deputy who will never grow the balls to challenge you