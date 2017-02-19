Zambia Police Fail to Remove a Printer from Fred M’membe’s House

Police on Saturday attempted to seize a printing machine mounted in the car park of former Post Newspapers proprietor Fred M’membe’s yard on Nangwenya road in Lusaka’s Rhodes park area.
The printing machine was being used to print copies of the MAST Newspapers.
Police however could not manage to folk lift the printing machine because it is said to be mounted to the ground.
The police only managed to remove some components from the printing machine and seized a speed boat suspected to belong to the Post newspapers in liquidation.
Last Thursday, Police conducted a search at the residence of Mr. M’membe following the issuance of a warrant of his arrest by the Magistrate’s Court.
According to the warrant signed on February 14 this year, Mr. M’membe was supposed to be arrested for failing to deliver to the provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho, the real and personal property, books and documents under his custody or control, belonging to The Post Newspapers limited in liquidation.
I don’t believe that. Printing newspaper in the carpark?
What puzzles me most is the situation whereby white colar criminals are praised like they are hero’s. See how hh and now mmembe are being worshipped. It’s nauseating to say the least. Criminals don’t deserve any defence.
The dictatorship under lungu is astonishing. The mast is a very legal entity separate from mmembe so I don’t see how mutinta can be victimised for mmembes alleged wrongs. To me this is a personal witch hunt led by that big peenis head rupiah and his rat partner lungu because I don’t see why they are more interested in the printer. Why not cease goods linked to mmembe alone that can be used to pay creditors if truly u are doing this to follow the law. It seems the only aim is for pf to silent any independent media. What is pf scared of. Can you guys tell us??