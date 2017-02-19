Zambia Police Fail to Remove a Printer from Fred M’membe’s House



Police on Saturday attempted to seize a printing machine mounted in the car park of former Post Newspapers proprietor Fred M’membe’s yard on Nangwenya road in Lusaka’s Rhodes park area.

The printing machine was being used to print copies of the MAST Newspapers.

Police however could not manage to folk lift the printing machine because it is said to be mounted to the ground.

The police only managed to remove some components from the printing machine and seized a speed boat suspected to belong to the Post newspapers in liquidation.

Last Thursday, Police conducted a search at the residence of Mr. M’membe following the issuance of a warrant of his arrest by the Magistrate’s Court.

According to the warrant signed on February 14 this year, Mr. M’membe was supposed to be arrested for failing to deliver to the provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho, the real and personal property, books and documents under his custody or control, belonging to The Post Newspapers limited in liquidation.