Nkana in Livingstone for pre-season training camp

Nkana have headed to Livingstone for an eight-day training camp.

The record 12-time Zambian champions, who finished 3rd last season, left Kitwe on Sunday and will be in Livingstone until February 27.

Nkana team manager Charles Chakataziya said the team will lodge at Sunset Junction Lodge and will be training at Zesco Vic Falls FC Grounds.

The team will likely play just one friendly game during its stay in the tourist capital.

Team:

Goalkeepers:Moses Mapulanga, Kelvin Malunga, Frederick Mwansa, William Mtonga

Defenders:Donashano Malama, Macduff Chungu, Joseph Musonda,Bonny Muchindu, Diego Apanene, Christopher Munthali, Aaron Katebe, Given Sinyangwe ,Amos Simwanza, Kapota Kayawe

Midfielders:Aubrey Chamulwanda, Sam Chilupe, Yannick Mulenda, Golden Mulowa, Jacob Ngulube, Shadreck Musonda, Fred Tshimenga,Innocent Mwaba, Lucky Bwalya, Austin Muwowo

Strikers: Walter Bwalya, Ronald Chibwe, Ronald Kampamba, Simon Bwalya, Bornwell Mwape