The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids announced that it will present Given Kapolyo of Lusaka, Zambia, with its first-ever Global Young Ambassador of the Year Award for her leadership in working to reduce tobacco use and pass a comprehensive Tobacco Control bill in Zambia.

Ms. Kapolyo will be honored at Tobacco-Free Kids’ annual awards celebration on May 9th in Washington, D.C., along with other young leaders and public health champions from around the world. Established this year, the Global Young Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes a young adult who has demonstrated excellence in tobacco prevention by driving policy change, mobilizing peers, or in media advocacy.

Ms. Kapolyo currently serves as Campaigns and Mobilization Officer at the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD). She is a passionate advocate at the forefront of the battle against tobacco use in Africa. She has recruited, trained, and mentored youth in Zambia with the goal of activating young voices for change.

Ms. Kapolyo has played a leading role in advancing Zambia’s comprehensive Tobacco Control bill, which includes 100 percent smoke-free public places, pictorial health warnings on tobacco products, regulations on emerging tobacco products, and a ban on tobacco advertising.

“Given is a passionate young leader who is sparking change in her country, and she is highly deserving of our first Global Young Ambassador of the Year Award,” said Yolonda C. Richardson, President, and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “Given’s work demonstrates the power of advocacy to achieve meaningful change and create a healthier future in Zambia and Africa. She is an inspiration for all of us.”

“We congratulate Given for being recognized as a Global Youth Ambassador on Tobacco Control. This prestigious award is a testament to her dedication, passion, and tireless efforts in combating one of the most pressing public health issues of our time in Zambia,” said CTPD Executive Director Mr. Isaac Mwaipopo.

“I am thrilled to be the first Global Young Ambassador of the Year,” Ms. Kapolyo said. “This award will give me the platform to keep pushing for change in Zambia, to keep lifting up youth voices, and to cross the finish line with a comprehensive tobacco control bill for Zambia – and for all of Africa.”

