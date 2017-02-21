2017 U20 AFCON UPDATE: Egypt down Kenya and head to Lusaka

Egypt on Monday beat Kenya 3-2 in Cairo their final warm-up game before heading to the 2017 U20 AFCON in Lusaka.

Al Ahly striker Karim Nedved put the four-time champions ahead from the penalty spot in the 20th minute before his clubmate and midfielder Ahmed Hamdy added the second ten minutes later.

El Dakhleya striker Mostafa Mohamed then ensured the hosts went 3-0 into the break.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Ovellah Ochieng then fired in a brace for Kenya in the 50th and 84th minutes.

In-between Ochieng’s brace, Egypt were reduced to ten men after Petrojet midfielder Ahmed Mostafa was sent-off after a second booking in the 58th minute.

It was Egypt’s third straight pre-tournament victory after beating Morocco 2-0 on January 17 and 1-0 on January 20 in Cairo.

Egypt now head to Zambia on Wednesday ahead of their opening Group A match against Mali on February 26 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in an 18h00 kickoff.

Zambia and Guinea are Egypt’s other opponents in Group A.