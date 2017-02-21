Blades give coach Silwimba vote of confidence

Konkola Blades have backed promotion winning coach Enos Silwimba ahead of the 2017 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Recently unconfirmed reports from Chililabombwe suggested that Konkola were seeking to replace Silwimba with another coach.

But club secretary Kennedy Chota said Konkola are maintaining Silwimba.

Clubs have a tendency of replacing promotion winning coaches as evidenced by City of Lusaka’s decision to demote Davy Musole to the role of assistant after hiring Elijah Chikwanda as head coach.

“We are happy with the coach who made us win promotion and that is Enos Silwimba. Even players are happy with him,” Chota said.

Silwimba, a former Konkola keeper, is assisted by his ex-team mate Lewingtone Mujembe.

Chota also spoke about Konkola’s preparedness for the new season.

“The preparations are moving on well. The morale among players is high and we are ready for the season,” he said.

Konkola last week announced the signing of striker Emmanuel Phiri from Napsa Stars, forward Tapson Kaseba from Green Eagles and Kitwe United defender Andrew Tembo.

Sharp Razor are back in the top fight league after spending a season in Division One.