President Edgar Lungu jets into Livinhstone

President Edgar Lungu says he will develop the country even in areas where the Patriotic Front lost elections.

Speaking on arrival at the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone on Tuesday, President Lungu said the responsibility to develop every part of the country lies on him.

The President said he will not be swayed by people who have not yet accepted that he is the Head of State.

President Lungu has urged the people of Southern Province to work with all government officials in the area in order to develop the province.

The President is expected to meet government Heads of Departments.

And speaking earlier, Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale, informed President Lungu that the PF in province has endorsed his candidature for the 2021 General Election.