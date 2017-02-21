President Edgar Lungu jets into Livinhstone

President Edgar Lungu says he will develop the country even in areas where the Patriotic Front lost elections.
Speaking on arrival at the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone on Tuesday, President Lungu said the responsibility to develop every part of the country lies on him.
The President said he will not be swayed by people who have not yet accepted that he is the Head of State.
President Lungu has urged the people of Southern Province to work with all government officials in the area in order to develop the province.
The President is expected to meet government Heads of Departments.
And speaking earlier, Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale, informed President Lungu that the PF in province has endorsed his candidature for the 2021 General Election.
lungu says some dumb stuff,and his movements are getting out of hands,he is busy travelling locally and globally when the country is go to sh……..t
So you want him to just sit at state house… how dumb will that be. Any wise president goes to where action is required, not just holding press conferences and radio interviews in support of individuals like Membe and his wife. One certainly can’t develop a country by sitting in statehouse or holding cabinet meetings.
mr lungu…time you spoke as a head of state.
why the insistence on talking abour who accepts at every juncture…ku airport, ku church…smh. just get on with your job if you are so confident you won.
WHAT PRESIDENT LUNGU FAILS TO UNDERSTAND IS THAT HE IS NOT ONLY PARTY PRESIDENT BUT THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA. I FIND HIS STATEMENTS OF HE WILL DEVELOP EVEN PARTS THAT DID NOT SUPPORT HIM CHILDISH AND AN INDIRECT WAY OF REMINDING THE PEOPLE THAT HE IS DOING THEM A FAVOUR. WHOEVER WRITES HIS SPEACHES SHOULD BE FIRED.
@kubweka spot on i agree with you 110%
Mr Lungu has adopted a lot of RB’s style of leadership. Do not spend nights in state house, if he’s not abroad… he’s traveling locally. Is there a problem at state house and should we come for prayers?