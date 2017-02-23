42 year old ZRA tax collector nabbed

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Western Province has arrested a 42 year-old female Revenue Collector of Lewanika General Hospital for money laundering activities involving over K200 thousand.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday by Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.

Ms. Katongo said Charity Sitwala, 42, a Revenue Collector residing at Forest Plots in Mongu has been arrested for fraudulent false accounting, theft by public servant and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia.

She said particulars of the offence are that Charity Sitwala on dates unknown but between 1st January 2013 and 30th April, 2015 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown with intent to defraud did falsify GRZ general receipts amounting to K61, 641.00 in that the original receipts had different amounts from the duplicated ones.

The suspect then deposited amounts reflected on the duplicate receipts by purporting that the amounts deposited were the ones received when in fact not.

Ms Katongo said it is also alleged that during the same period, Charity Sitwala failed to deposit revenue amounting to K216, 961.30 and stole government revenue amounting to K278, 651.30 which came into her possession by virtue of her employment as revenue collector at Lewanika General Hospital.

The suspect, therefore, engaged herself directly or indirectly into money laundering activities by laundering K278, 651.30 of government revenue, Ms. Katongo said adding that the suspect is currently on Police Bond and will appear in Court soon.

Meanwhile Ms. Katongo also disclosed that the Commission has in other parts of the country arrested four (04) small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants.

Ms. Katongo said those arrested include Frank Kapande, 53, a small scale farmer of Nachandwe village in Kawambwa District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 325.48kg, Veronica Musonda, 49, a small scale farmer of Nabwindo village in Nchelenge District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 198.77kg and Evans Katongo, 38, a small scale farmer of Mukosa village in Kasama District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 86.3kg.

She said also arrested is Mwape Mwewa, 42, a small scale farmer of Shikapande village in Nchelenge District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 20.87kg.

Ms. Katongo also announced that the Commission in Eastern Province has arrested Luwo Mwale, 51, a businessman of Kabaza compound in Chipata District for being in possession of assorted medicinal drugs weighing 104kg without a pharmaceutical licence.

She said all suspects will appear in Court soon.