Missionary Bible Teacher convicted for using a Drone in Chipata

A THIRTY-FOUR -year-old Missionary Bible Teacher has been convicted by the Chipata Magistrate Court with one count of providing air services without air service contrary to section 28(1)(a) (b)(2) of the Civil Aviation Act number 5 of 2016.

This is in a matter in which Damon Marc Matarchiera was on January 9th 2017 at Chipata in the Chipata District of Eastern Province did operate a thanton DJ Brand remote controlled aircraft without a pilot’s license.

Particulars before Chipata Magistrate Moses Phiri was that on the date in question, the officer in charge of civil aviation department in Chipata was at his office at around 17:00 hours when he received a phone call from Chipata Central Police Station requesting him to go to the police and upon arrival at the police, he was informed that there was a person who was operating an aircraft at hills view area. The Court heard that officers requested the officer in-charge Civil Aviation to go and have a look at the aircraft as he was an expert.

The officers went to hills view area to a house where the aircraft landed and upon introducing themselves to the owner, they requested him to bring the aircraft he was operating the previous day of which he brought it.

When the officer from civil aviation looked at it, he said it was a drone, a remedy piloted aircraft where the flying pilot was not on board.

It was at this time that the accused was asked if he had a permit or licence to operate the Drone in which he did not have.

The court heard that, the accused was asked if the Drone was registered of which he said it was not.

He was later taken to Chipata Central Police Station where he was interviewed in respect of the allegations and arrested for the offence he was convicted for.

When the case came up on Wednesday, Magistrate Phiri convicted Matarchiera who readily pleaded guilty to one count of Unlicensed Pilot.