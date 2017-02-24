Chipata meets the these requisites required to be called a City-President Lungu

President Lungu has said that Chipata meets all these requisites required to assumes the city status. In a speech during the the proclamation ceremony of the city of Chipata, the president said that Chipata has, among other requirements, a population of Chipata was 500,000 which is way above the 200 000 required for a city status.

Below is the full Speech

I am delighted to officiate at this very important ceremony at which the municipality of Chipata is to be proclaimed the City of Chipata.

I should hasten to say that achieving such a status is no mean achievement. I am sure there are many at this august gathering who are aware of the history of Chipata.

Chipata was established as an outpost for the british empire way back in the late 19th century after the conquest of the ngoni by the british around 1895. Surrounded by the hills, they made it a fortress and named it Fort Jameson in honour of Leander Starr Jameson, a 19th-century politician and adventurer.

In about 1906, Chipata golf course was developed, becoming the fourth golf course to be established in africa.

Following the establishment of colonial rule in Northern Rhodesia, Chipata was made the capital of North-Eastern Rhodesia until the unification of the two rhodesias. It is important to note that this was at the time when Kalomo, in Southern Province, was the capital of Northern-Western Rhodesia.

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

From these humble beginnings, Chipata occupied an important position in the growth of this country. It positioned itself as a major trading center to provide supplies to the rural population in the whole of eastern province. It is a link to Malawi. For those seeking leisure, it is an entry point to the south Luangwa national one of Zambia’s tourist destinations.

Chipata is today a multi-cultural metropolis with a population comprising people from different backgrounds including all tribes in Zambia, zambians of asian origin and those who have made Chipata their home.

Chipata provides the shortest route, (800 km) to the indian ocean deep port of Nacala in Mozambique. It is, therefore, an important nexus for our country’s socio-economic development.

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

The economy of Chipata is largely dependent on trading, agriculture and tourism. Therefore, there is great potential for agro-based manufacturing industries for commodities such as groundnuts, cotton, tobacco and vegetable oil processing to mention but a few.

In this regard, I call upon investors to seize these investment opportunities to invest more crops that are produced here. To the local authorities, I urge you to make land available for investors who will be willing to establish manufacturing industries here.

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

For a town to graduate from a municipality to a city, it must fulfill the following:

It must have a population of not less than 200,000. The 2010 census of population and housing shows that the population of Chipata was 500,000 thereby passing the threshold;

It must have a well-defined central business district with modern amenities and facilities including shopping malls, financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies and pension funds. Currently, Chipata has over 11 banks with all the major banks represented in town;

It must have improved road infrastructure where safety for the travelling public is guaranteed. With the modern road network which has provided for the commuters and cyclists safety, Chipata qualifies to attain a higher status;

The level of other key services such as hotels, lodges, restaurants, and conference facilities, must meet some international standards, Chipata now has the three star protea hotel;

It must have well-developed public services. Chipata currently has seven public secondary schools, a general hospital, a district hospital and other key institutions.

With all these requisites met, it is only proper that Chipata assumes the city status.

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

The implications of attaining the city status are far reaching. For the new and latest city in the republic of Zambia, Chipata, it means that:

The profile of the municipality of Chipata has been raised to a standard where Chipata should be able to attract investment in areas where the district has comparative advantage. Therefore, its status as a nucleus for growth has been greatly enhanced;

There will be improved public service delivery, both municipal as well as other public services to the residents of Chipata and the province as a whole; and

Chipata can take advantage of its locality in relation to malawi to ensure that there is close and enhanced cross-border trade, through the Chipata mchinji railway.

Distinguished invited guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

What we are witnessing today is a response to the numerous appeals presented to me since two years ago from the people of Chipata demanding city status. Therefore, I implore all of you to play your part in ensuring that Chipata succeeds as a city.

Chipata is among the provincial capitals that are proactively striving to improve their local economies.

That is why a number of organisations, including other councils, have undertaken study tours to Chipata to learn innovations and strategies that the authorities here are using in their daily operations and service delivery to the people.

I, therefore, wish to encourage both the provincial administration and Chipata city council to carry on with this momentum.

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is now my singular honour and privilege to exercise my powers contained under section three and four of the local government act, cap 281 of the laws of Zambia, to proclaim that the status of a city, is hereby, conferred on the municipality of Chipata: the municipality shall henceforth be known as the City of Chipata.

This proclamation shall come into effect tomorrow, 25th February, 2017 in accordance with Statutory Instrument no. 13 of 2017, the city of Chipata proclamation, 2017 issued under my hand.

Congratulations to the people of Chipata and to all partners who have helped transform this vision into reality.

May the almighty god bless the city of Chipata and its people,

May god bless our country, Zambia,

I thank you and God bless us all.