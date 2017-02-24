LifestylePhoto Gallery The Week in Pictures February 24, 2017 10 551 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 1 Maamba collieries thermal power plant engineers captured busy working in the 300 mega watts power plant. 2 The 300 megawatts Maamba Collieries limited thermal power plant which was recently commissioned by President Edgar Lungu is operating well as in the picture abov 3 Workers at Maamba Collieries Thermal plant Limited captured working in the plant. The plant currently supplies 150 megawatts out of the 300 megawatts it generates to ZESCO company limited 4 An aerial view picture of the cooling towers at the fully operational Maamba thermal plant in Sinazongwe district in Southern province. 5 The front part of Maamba collieries thermal power plant , the plant is operating at full capacity in generating power. 6 Maamba coal open pit mine provides coal for the thermal plant operations and sells surplus to cement manufacturing companies. Above is the aerial view picture of the mine. 7 Batoka gorge hydro – electricity power station is scheduled to be constructed on this proposed site as can be seen in the picture above. The proposed site is situated in the Zambezi river 26 kilometres from Livingstone town. The project will be financed by both the Zambian Government and Zimbabwe. 8 Livingstone Intercity Terminus bus station is completed and only awaiting commissioning any time soon. 9 10 One of the finished township roads in Livingstone . 11 Lubuto Liberian Manger Given Besa Explains to Gender and ChildDevelopment human Resources Director Sandra Njovu during the Launch ofdreams grant at Ngwerere Lubuto Library in Garden township. 12 Lubuto Liberian Manger Given Besa Explains to Gender and ChildDevelopment human Resources Director Sandra Njovu during the Launch ofdreams grant at Ngwerere Lubuto Library in Garden township. 13 Lubuto Liberian Manger Given Besa Explains to Gender and ChildDevelopment human Resources Director Sandra Njovu during the Launch ofdreams grant at Ngwerere Lubuto Library in Garden township. 14 Works at the US$7 Million Shopping mall in Kabwe progressing well.Pictures By Kelvin Tembo-ZANIS 15 Workers tiling the floors at the US$ 7 Million Shopping Mall in Kabwe.Pictures By Kelvin Tembo-ZANIS.? 16 Works at the US$7 Million Shopping mall in Kabwe progressing well.Pictures By Kelvin Tembo-ZANIS 17 Workers tiling the floors at the US$ 7 Million Shopping Mall in Kabwe.Pictures By Kelvin Tembo-ZANIS.? 18 MEI MEI- Owners of Dolla Hill Mall on the Ndola-Kitwe Dual Carriage way have defied government's directive to stop the construction of a structure which is on the bufferzone of the Dual Carriage way.Here workers doing final touches to the strucure whose construction was stopped when it was at foundation level 19 MEI MEI- Owners of Dolla Hill Mall on the Ndola-Kitwe Dual Carriage way have defied government's directive to stop the construction of a structure which is on the bufferzone of the Dual Carriage way.Here workers doing final touches to the strucure whose construction was stopped when it was at foundation level 20 Government has released undisclosed amount of money towards the completion of the K1.9m first ever modern bus terminus in Kasama. Once complete the bus facility is expected to boost trade and other economic activities in the area. 21 Government has released undisclosed amount of money towards the completion of the K1.9m first ever modern bus terminus in Kasama. Once complete the bus facility is expected to boost trade and other economic activities in the area. 22 National House of Prayer Advisory Board Chairperson Bishop Joshua Banda speaking during press briefing whilst His Vice Chairperson Rev: Pukuta Mwanza (r) and Board Member David Nama (l) listens 23 A new toll plaza being constructed in Chisamba. 24 PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni in a grand finale when he shifted his basefrom Ephendukeni to Laweni in readiness for Ncwala ceremony 25 PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni in a grand finale when he shifted his basefrom Ephendukeni to Laweni in readiness for Ncwala ceremony 26 PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni in a grand finale when he shifted his basefrom Ephendukeni to Laweni in readiness for Ncwala ceremony 27 PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni in a grand finale when he shifted his basefrom Ephendukeni to Laweni in readiness for Ncwala ceremony 28 PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni in a grand finale when he shifted his basefrom Ephendukeni to Laweni in readiness for Ncwala ceremony 29 Some Bembas doing cousinship when Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngonipeople moved from his Ephendukeni palace to Laweni in readiness forNc’wala ceremony 30 Some Bembas doing cousinship when Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngonipeople moved from his Ephendukeni palace to Laweni in readiness forNc’wala ceremony 31 Senegal under 20 football team arrived in the country ahead of the Total Under-20 AFCON tournament to commence on February 26, 2016. The team's arrival was mesmerised by local traditional dances. PICTURE BY DANNY MOWA/ZANIS 32 Senegal under 20 football team arrived in the country ahead of the Total Under-20 AFCON tournament to commence on February 26, 2016. The team's arrival was mesmerised by local traditional dances. PICTURE BY DANNY MOWA/ZANIS 33 Senegal under 20 football team arrived in the country ahead of the Total Under-20 AFCON tournament to commence on February 26, 2016. The team's arrival was mesmerised by local traditional dances. PICTURE BY DANNY MOWA/ZANIS 34 Senegal under 20 football team arrived in the country ahead of the Total Under-20 AFCON tournament to commence on February 26, 2016. The team's arrival was mesmerised by local traditional dances. PICTURE BY DANNY MOWA/ZANIS 35 Senegal under 20 football team arrived in the country ahead of the Total Under-20 AFCON tournament to commence on February 26, 2016. The team's arrival was mesmerised by local traditional dances. 