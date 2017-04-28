Lumwana Radiants on Saturday visit troubled Mufulira Wanderers seeking victory that will help them topple FAZ Super Division leaders Zesco United from the top.

Second placed Lumwana and winless Wanderers clash in a Week 4 match at Shinde Stadium just 24 hours before Zesco visit Nkana in Wusakile.

Lumwana are two points below Zesco who have nine points from the first three matches played.

Wanderers are bottom of the table with no point after scoring just once and conceding 13 goals in three matches.

The North Western Province club is looking to Captain Allan Kapila, youngster Hilary Bwalya and striker Josphat Kasusu for an inspiring display.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Chingola’s Nchanga Stadium is hosting a double-header that will see Konkola Blades and Zanaco clash at 13h00 before Nchanga hosts Green Buffaloes two hours later.

In other games, Nkwazi are up against Napsa Stars in the Lusaka derby at Edwin Imboela Stadium with Red Arrows hosting Kabwe Warriors at Nkoloma Stadium.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION -WEEK FOUR

Saturday 29th April, 2017

13:00 Konkola Blades vs ZANACO- Nchanga

15:00 Nchanga Rangers vs Green Buffaloes- Nchanga-SS9 & SELECT 1

15:00 Nkwazi vs NAPSA Stars – Edwin Imboela

15:00 Nakambala Leopards vs City of Lusaka- Nakambala

15:00 Red Arrows vs Kabwe Warriors – Nkoloma

15:00 Green Eagles vs Real Nakonde – Independence

15:00 Mufulira Wanderers vs Lumwana Radiants – Shinde

Sunday 30th April, 2017

15:00 NKANA FC vs ZESCO United- Nkana-SS9 and SELECT 1

Monday 1st May, 2017

13:00 Forest Rangers vs Lusaka Dynamos – Levy Mwanawasa

15:00 Buildcon vs Power Dynamos- Levy Mwanawasa-SS9 &SELECT 1