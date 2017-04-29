POLICE have dismissed allegations that their officers stole an undisclosed amount of money at United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema’s residence.

The police have said they will not entertain such reports as the matter has already been investigated and found to be false and malicious.

Police public relations officer Esther Katongo said in a statement that Mr Hichilema’s wife, Mutinta, yesterday went to Woodlands Police Station in the company of the media to lodge a complaint against some police officers, alleging that they stole undisclosed amounts of money and property when apprehending Mr Hichilema.

“Police officers told Mrs Hichilema to wait as they were attending to another member of the public, but she opted to leave and did not go back,” she said.

Ms Katongo said Mrs Hichilema has decided to report the alleged theft 18 days after the day it is purported to have occurred, which is clearly an afterthought intended to damage the image and reputation of the Zambia Police Service.

“We would like to bring to the attention of the public that when this allegation started trending in some quarters of the media, police had made their own inquiries and it was established that the allegation lacked substance and was false, on inquiry,” she said.