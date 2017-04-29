POLICE have dismissed allegations that their officers stole an undisclosed amount of money at United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema’s residence.
The police have said they will not entertain such reports as the matter has already been investigated and found to be false and malicious.
Police public relations officer Esther Katongo said in a statement that Mr Hichilema’s wife, Mutinta, yesterday went to Woodlands Police Station in the company of the media to lodge a complaint against some police officers, alleging that they stole undisclosed amounts of money and property when apprehending Mr Hichilema.
“Police officers told Mrs Hichilema to wait as they were attending to another member of the public, but she opted to leave and did not go back,” she said.
Ms Katongo said Mrs Hichilema has decided to report the alleged theft 18 days after the day it is purported to have occurred, which is clearly an afterthought intended to damage the image and reputation of the Zambia Police Service.
“We would like to bring to the attention of the public that when this allegation started trending in some quarters of the media, police had made their own inquiries and it was established that the allegation lacked substance and was false, on inquiry,” she said.
How do you respect someone who has no self-respect and respect for others? Us DEMOCRATS are troubled by the death of democracy in Zambia! Does it mean that if people don’t vote for you then they don’t respect you? Does it mean you should resort to intimidation to earn respect? Believe me, Many have lost the little respect they had for Chagwa! Let his followers worship him! Democracy is not about respect but PEOPLE – Government OF the PEOPLE (not Chagwa), FOR the PEOPLE and BY the PEOPLE! What PF is doing is NOT Democracy but DICTATORSHIP!
Gun totting masked bullies masquerading as policemen forced their way into a citizen’s house without a warrant. If they did not commit an act of aggrieviated burglary, they certainly did malicious acts of damage worth colossal amounts. Not to mention traumas the family and friends were subjected to during the entire 13 hours they were victims of disproportionate violations of the sort we have hitherto only seen on the big screen as brought to us by Hollywood. It remains to be seen how the law will be applied should the victims pursue damages. Of course she left the premises because the police, instead of attending to her, tried to make her feel their weight in a manner a hyena would a cow which goes to complain to it after it has devoured one of its calfs.
“Police officers told Mrs Hichilema to wait as they were attending to another member of the public, but she opted to leave and did not go back,” she said.
THIS IS VERY SHAMEFUL INDEED TO HERE FROM A POLICEWOMAN LIKE THIS WHEN THE LAWYER FOR MRS MUTINTA HICHILEMA SPOKE IN THE MIDST OF MANY PEOPLE AT WOODLANDS POLICE STATION THAT THE OFFICER IN CHARGE WILL WAIT A RESPONSE FROM THE HIGH AUTHORITY BECAUSE THEY WERE THE ONES INVOLVED IN THIS MATTER AND THE OFFICER IN-CHARGE WAS SIMPLY TELLING THE NATION WAS THAT IT IS THE IG AND LUNGU WHO WERE THE MASTER PLANNER FOR THE ROBBERY SIMPLE. HOW COME YOU CAN CHANGE THE STATEMENT? WE HEARD FROM PRIME TV NEWS. AND NOT WHAT YOU ARE BARKING ON DOG.
How do you respect someone who has no self-respect and respect for others? Us DEMOCRATS are troubled by the death of democracy in Zambia! Does it mean that if people don’t vote for you then they don’t respect you? Does it mean you should resort to intimidation to earn respect? Believe me, Many have lost the little respect they had for Chagwa! Let his followers worship him! Democracy is not about respect but PEOPLE – Government OF the PEOPLE (not Chagwa), FOR the PEOPLE and BY the PEOPLE! What PF is doing is NOT Democracy but DICTATORSHIP!!!
