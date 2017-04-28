Ex-Zambia and Power Dynamos keeper Martin Mwamba says FAZ should consider honouring victims of the 1993 Gabon Air Disaster with a cup competition.

Zambia is today marking the 24th Anniversary of the Gabon Air Disaster that killed the Senior National Soccer Team.

Mwamba was dropped at the airport just before the team left for Senegal to fulfill a 1994 World Cup qualifier.

“I would like to tell FAZ to set aside a day when a tournament should be held to remember my colleagues,” he said from his base in Kitwe.

“We need to do more to honour our heroes than just laying flowers. A tournament would be a good way of honouring our friends,” Mwamba said.

He said Zambian football will never be the same after the Gabon Air Disaster.

“On this day I always think a lot about my friends. If those players were alive Zambian football would have developed more. This time some of those would have been coaches,” Mwamba said.

“If Efford Chabala was alive I don’t think Mufulira Wanderers would have been struggling like it is now. Wisdom Chansa would have been there for Power Dynamos.”

Today’s commemoration was not an official function, according to FAZ.