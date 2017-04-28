President Edgar Lungu President has sent his heartfelt birthday message to First Republican President Dr. David Kenneth Kaunda on his 93rd birthday which falls today.
In his message to Dr. Kaunda, President Lungu has thanked God for sustaining the first Republican President for many years and wished him many more happy returns.
The President has paid glowing tribute to Dr. Kaunda for the immense sacrifices that he and with his fellow freedom fighters made to attain Zambia’s political emancipation.
The President has hailed Dr Kaunda as a living icon who should be emulated by the young generation by embracing the good values that he has always stood for, of loving God and loving fellow neighbours.
President Lungu advised the nation not lose sight of the unity and love that the First Republican President has always preached under the One Zambia One Nation motto, if peace and stability is to continue.
The President has said the selfless attributes of Dr Kaunda not only contributed to Zambia’s political freedom but to the emancipation of other countries in the region and beyond.
The President observes that Dr. Kaunda had placed the bar high hence the country’s recognition by the international community as a beacon of peace and stability.
“On behalf of the Zambian government, the people and indeed on my own behalf, we join you, Your Excellency in celebrating your 93rd birthday. We thank God for sustaining you all these years and pray for more blessings upon you. We are proud of your achievements for this country. Please accept my warm personal best wishes for good health and many more happy years,” the President said.
Happy Birthday KK. Many happy returns.
As the last real UNIPist alive and Founder of the President Kenneth Kaunda Fan Club on Facebook … the oldest for any African President dead or alive, I must add … I will my hero in life KK a Happy Birthday. Mr. President your legacy will outlive any other president in modern history.
The real revisionist history yet to be written will eventually reveal the real gift to mankind you have been … Long Live KK, Long Live the smart people of the Zambian Enteprise!!! There’s a reason the Almighty God has kept you alive these 93 years and may He add many more to come.
I wish him well and Congratulations Dr Kaunda.
Happy Birthday, KK … Long Live Big Guy. We love you our founding father.
Tiyende Pamodzi Ndi Mutima Umo!!! Tiyende Pamodzi Ndi Mutima Umo … let’s walk together in one accord and build our nation … you used to say and the proof is still there for all to see. No single president proved GDP growth anywhere in Africa during 1964 to 1980.
Yes, afterwards things went south but you had the longest sustained economic growth of any president in Africa other than Dos Santos in Angola.
Our dearest founding father Dr. K.D Kaunda, Happy Birthday sir!
We wish you terrific health, happiness and peace of mind in retirement. You served us with distinction in Patriotism. We forever remain proud of you and our services to the country under your administration. Forever we remain sir!
Tiyende Pamodzi. Happy Birthday KK.
Men of Men, KK!
Happy Birthday KK,I wish you well
Wish you KK more happy round trips around the sun (aka 365 days)
Happy birthday super kk, will give thanks to GOD for having you as our Father Zambia who struggles for this piace will are enjoying.
A BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the father of our Nation !
We thank God for your Excellency Sir..god grant you many more years to come.
LONG LIVE KK !
KK is now on Lungu’s payroll and is now a Kumodzi Kumawa or a Wako Niwako Retired President instead of a National Father Figure. KK can see the Pain and suffering that HH is going thru inflicted by KK’s Paymaster but he chooses to turn a blind eye. Its sad to see the founding Father being compromised by Dictator Lungu in exchange for money. KK should advise Lungu to release HH without further delay and unconditionally for the Good of One Zambia. One Nation.
Land of peace, work and joy. Happy birthday Super Kenneth.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY KK MY GRAND FATHER; GOD BLESS YOU:
Your Excellency, Many Happy Returns. You are a Giant amongst us. God Bless You on this great day. For sure, God has been Faithful to you and has favoured you Mightily. You have seen all things gov’t in Zambia First and to this current day. That is a most auspicious blessing.
Happy Birthday President Kaunda, Giant of our Time. We thank you for your service to us.
Baba wa taifa Mr KK hongera kwa kutimiza umri wa miaka 93…i wish you well.