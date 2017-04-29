The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Luapula Province has pledged to work with the Patriotic Front (PF) Government to promote national unity.
UCZ Luapula Presbytery Secretary Rev. Moses Zgambo made the pledge during a special fundaraising Church Service for the construction of the house for the resident Reverand at St. Luke’s Congregation in Mansa.
The Presbytery Secretary disclosed that it is the policy of the UCZ to work with the Government of the day.
He said the Church is happy with the PF Government’s commitment to the revival of the ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ spirit because it unites the people and the country.
Rev. Zgambo said the Church will continue to pray for the Government and all Political leaders in country for peace and harmony.
And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa who was the Guest of honour at the event reiterated Government’s commitment to working with the Church in addressing social economic challenges of the people in the Province.
Mr. Chilangwa said in a speech read on his behalf by Luapula Province Assistant Secretary Paul Mulola that Government recognises and appreciates the pivotal role that the Church plays in the provision of services in areas of education, health, social justice, and good governance.
He said Government has upheld the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation and wants to work hand in hand with the Church in enhancing the social and economic development of the Country.
Mr. Chilangwa said Government expects the Church to provide spiritual guidance in State Affairs which is cardinal in promoting harmony between the Church and the State.
He thanked the Church for the key role it played through offering prayers and spiritual guidance during the last elections which has enabled the country to continue enjoying peace, stability, and God’s favour.
Mr. Chilangwa added that Government will continue to partner with the Church in improving the living conditions of the people.
The ucz “in luapula”. Enough said. The poor villagers probably think sata is still president. Especially with the closure of independent media these chaps are so behind. That’s way pf want things to be to take advantage of ignorant villagers
Does the national body agree with this?
Christian nation worshiping a dictator, with church leaders providing spiritual guidance of demons to State Affairs.
Shame… Wool to partisan Luapula UCZ Church. A Church should be neutral and not come out ignorantly like the old women looking for money to build Rev House.
Do they really understand today Zambia under PF? Or is it because oy is Luapula? Synod Bishop advise your lost sheep in Luapula… Neutrality for churches is the way to go..ba UCZ!
The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Luapula Province has pledged to work with the Patriotic Front (PF) Government to promote national unity.
THIS IS NOT TRUE BUT TO PROMOTE PROVINCIAL UNITY YES ON THIS IS AGREE.
IN LUNGU’S STATEMENT IN THE NORTHERN REGION HE BOASTED SAYING, ” X4 WE WAMPELEKO ISA NAINE NKUPELEKO,” SO WHO CARES’ IT IS YOU WHO ARE HAPPY WITH HIM AND US WE DONT SEE IN HIM THE NATIONAL UNITY WHEN HE IS THREATENING OUR OPINION.
HE DOES NOT EMMULATE THE PREVIOUS PRESIDENTS WHO FAUGHT FOR DEMOCRACY BUT IN HIS MOUTH IS FULL HATE SPEECHES.