The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Luapula Province has pledged to work with the Patriotic Front (PF) Government to promote national unity.

UCZ Luapula Presbytery Secretary Rev. Moses Zgambo made the pledge during a special fundaraising Church Service for the construction of the house for the resident Reverand at St. Luke’s Congregation in Mansa.

The Presbytery Secretary disclosed that it is the policy of the UCZ to work with the Government of the day.

He said the Church is happy with the PF Government’s commitment to the revival of the ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ spirit because it unites the people and the country.

Rev. Zgambo said the Church will continue to pray for the Government and all Political leaders in country for peace and harmony.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa who was the Guest of honour at the event reiterated Government’s commitment to working with the Church in addressing social economic challenges of the people in the Province.

Mr. Chilangwa said in a speech read on his behalf by Luapula Province Assistant Secretary Paul Mulola that Government recognises and appreciates the pivotal role that the Church plays in the provision of services in areas of education, health, social justice, and good governance.

He said Government has upheld the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation and wants to work hand in hand with the Church in enhancing the social and economic development of the Country.

Mr. Chilangwa said Government expects the Church to provide spiritual guidance in State Affairs which is cardinal in promoting harmony between the Church and the State.

He thanked the Church for the key role it played through offering prayers and spiritual guidance during the last elections which has enabled the country to continue enjoying peace, stability, and God’s favour.

Mr. Chilangwa added that Government will continue to partner with the Church in improving the living conditions of the people.