A veteran legal practitioner has disclosed that the power to recognise traditional leaders on behalf of the State lies in the House of Chiefs after the new Constitution was put in place.

Dr. Rodger Chongwe disclosed this during a meeting between a Joint United Nations System Mission Team to Luapula with representatives of the Luapula Council of Chiefs in Mansa.

Dr. Chongwe claried that after the new Constitution was put in place, it was discovered that there was an omission in the Constitution on who should recognise the Chiefs on behalf of the State because in the past it was the President through his delegated Ministers who were exercising the power and officiating at such ceremonies.

He said a decision was reached after discovering the ommission and the powers to recognise the Chief is now vested in the House of Chiefs because it is a traditional matter and the State does not want to interfere.

This came to light after Chief Kashiba of the Lunda people of Mwense District in Luapula Province pointed out that the new Constitution has created a vacuum because currently it is difficult to know how Government will be recognising traditional leaders once they are installed traditionally by their Senior Chiefs.