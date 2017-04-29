KBF withdraws motion to impeach Linda Kasonde’s LAZ Council

4
154 views
LAZ President Linda Kasonde
LAZ President Linda Kasonde

Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has withdrawn the motion to impeach Linda Kasonde and the current LAZ executive.

This was after the motion failed to get support from majority of LAZ members present during this morning’s Extraordinarily General Meeting.

The majority of LAZ members debated against the impeachment motion, saying they would rather be disbanded by parliament than be cowed down by threats from politicians.

Mr Bwalya then said that he was withdrawing the motion in the spirit of unity.

LAZ President Linda Kasonde who chaired the meeting still allowed the motion to go ahead but Mr Bwalya, the mover of the motion then proposed that the matter is taken to arbitration.

After debates, he withdrew the motion.

Related posts:

  1. High Court dismisses KBF’s application to stop Linda Kasonde from Chairing LAZ meeting today
  2. Kelvin Bwalya Fube moves a motion to impeach Linda Kasonde’s LAZ Council
  3. I have no political ambitions, I just love my country-Linda Kasonde
  4. Linda Kasonde should stay, the Vote of No Confidence should go to President Lungu-Tayali

4 COMMENTS

  2. 0
    -1
    vote

    If LAZ will not sort it’s mess, then their creators, PARLIAMENT, will do a better job. Besides, opposition only has 58 seats against the rest.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here