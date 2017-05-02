Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says the proposed financial bail-out to Zambia by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not bring about untold misery in the country.

Mr. Mutati says Government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu does not want to see Zambians experience hardships arising from unfavorable conditions form the IMF package.

He has also assured Zambian workers that IMF financial bail-out which Government is seeking from the institution will not bring pain to them.

Mr. Mutati notes that President Lungu is on top of things regarding the IMF bail-out package to Zambia and urged Zambians to have confidence in the PF government in handling the matter.

He adds that the proposed IMF package will be premised on a locally developed- implementation-plan aimed at addressing the aspirations of the general citizenry.

The Minister was speaking in Kasama when he graced this year’s Labour Day Celebrations.

And Mr. Mutati has revealed that Northern Province is destined to witness economic transformation in the next five years following decisions by Government to accelerate investment in sectors such as Infrastructure and agriculture.

Speaking at the same function, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions representative Misheck Nyambose appealed to Government to take into account the interests of all workers when negotiating for a bail-out package from the IMF.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Zambia Federation of Employers Phirriad Chisenga appealed to government to continue providing a conducive environment where the private sector can thrive and add value to the national economy.