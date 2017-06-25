Government has condemned the spate of vandalism that has recently taken place in in Kafue District in Lusaka province recently.

Lusaka province Minister, Ambassador Japhen Mwakalombe wondered how the economy of the district can grow if residents continue vandalizing infrastructure essential for national development.

Mr. Mwakalombe says the infrastructure damage in the area will consequently affect livelihoods in the area as this will divert the resources in the district and the country at large.

“Is this the way we can grow the economy?, this is an acceptable,” lamented the provincial minister.

ZANIS reports that the minister said this when he checked on two of the 330KV Zambia Electricity Supply (ZESCO) pylons which were vandalized by unknown people in Kafue’s Mungu area over the week-end .

Mr. Mwakalombe further described the act as retrogressive and retarding the development of the country.

He has since called on well-meaning Zambian including the clergy to discourage any form of vandalism in the area.

The provincial minister has since cautioned the perpetrators of the vandalism act that the law will visit them as the police and other security wings are investigating on the matter.

“ I am warning the perpetrators of vandalism of stern action when found guilty by law enforcers, “he said.

Speaking earlier, ZESCO, Director of Transmission, Webster Musonda said the damage has affected the distribution of power to Kafue , Lusaka and surrounding areas.

The damage will attract emergence load shedding to Kafue District and other surrounding areas, Mr. Musonda said.

Some Zesco pylons in the area distributing power to Kafue west, Lusaka West, Kalumbila and Mumbwa have been vandalized by unknown people.

Meanwhile, both the Patriotic Front(PF) Chairperson, Kelvin Simukazye, and the District Commissioner, Joseph Kamana have described the development as unfortunate.

Mr.Kamana expressed sadness that President Lungu’s vision of creating Kafue as industrial hub is being frustrated.

And Mr.Simukazye, expressed the need for the residents to work together to help reduce the damaging of government infrastructure in the District.

The PF District chairperson warned the party in the district will not relent but ensure that through its youth wing it will be on guard to ensure government infrastructure is safeguarded.

Recently Kafue District Education Board Secretary’s offices were also gutted by fire by unknown people .