Government says it will this week commence full-scale consultations for the 2018 National Budget and the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, respectively.

The consultations will be in form of public forums with all stakeholders, economic actors, and members of the general public.

The exercise will focus on the key areas of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) which was recently launched by the Republican President Edgar Lungu.

This was contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by Ministry of Finance Public Relations officer Chileshe Kandeta.

The consultations will be in the areas of agriculture and agro processing, manufacturing, tourism, resource mobilization for acceleration of sustainable and inclusive growth, and investment and job creation.

According to Mr. Kandeta in the statement , the stakeholders, through the various associations or related business groupings or individuals are expected to make submissions for policy proposals, especially on aspects related to enhancement of domestic revenue mobilization.

Sector submissions may also be forwarded in advance to the ministries responsible for Agriculture, Tourism, and Commerce Trade and Industry, and where possible, copied to the Ministry of Finance before presentation at the public forum.

The submissions will be required in both electronic and hard copy versions, he said.

The thrust of the consultations is in line with the Economic Stabilization and Growth Program – Zambia Plus.

Mr. Kandeta said the Ministry of Finance requests the participation of all stakeholders and players in the economy to take advantage of sector level synergies as they make their submissions.

This is to ensure that the best interests and top priorities of the sector are agreed to by the sector players themselves before submission to the Government, he said.