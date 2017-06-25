Government has allocated 128 solar powered hammer mills to North Western Province as part of the Presidential Empowerment Initiative to local farmers.

ZANIS reports that North western province minister Richard KAPITA says this initiative is expected to propel increased production, create jobs and reduce the price of mealie meal.

Mr. Kapita disclosed this during the official opening of the 56th Provincial Agriculture, Mining Industrial and Commercial show in Solwezi District , yesterday .

He explained that out of the 128 solar milling plants five will be for cassava milling.

And Mr. Kapita said the Food Reserve Agency is expected to purchase 55, 000 metric tonnes of white maize from farmers in north western province out of the 500, 000 metric tonnes that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA ) is expected to buy from farmers during the 2017 marketing season .

He said government will open satellite depots in the province as soon as the moisture content reaches 12.5 per cent.

And show society acting chairperson Arthur KAMULOSO appealed to the business community in the province to get involved in the regional show activities and promote competition.

Meanwhile Mr. Kapita has directed Solwezi Municipal Council to pay the needed K1.4 Million to enable the ministry of agriculture construct structures at the new show ground in Mitukutuku area.

The K1.4 Million was compensation payment for displacing the show society from the old ground where the Solwezi city mall is built