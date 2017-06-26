Incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has sent a passionate update from prison assuring his supporters that he is alive and still in good spirit despite numerous measures aimed at killing his spirit.
And Mr Hichilema has condemned the increasing cases of violence in the country which he said has reached sacrosanct places such as the graveyard.
In an update posted on his Facebook page, Mr Hichilema thanked those that have been sending him and his five co-accused books and other literary works for them to have a full understanding of what they are going through.
Mr Hichilema has also reiterated that they are not looking for public sympathy adding that he does not want President Edgar Lungu to release them but that they are looking for justice.
He said there is no President who can release us because this matter is before the courts of law.
Below is Mr Hichilema’s update
Dear Colleagues,
We would like to assure you that we are alive and still in good spirits, despite numerous measures aimed at killing our spirit. And we would like to most sincerely thank you colleagues out there for sending us books and other literary works for us to just have a full understanding of what is going on.
Certainly, we are also grateful to one mother out there who gave us the book, “Long Walk to Freedom”. This is the story of Nelson Mandela which is very instructive.
However, we would like to paraphrase it this way “Prison is meant to destroy your spirit, this is the reason they give you the same clothes and treat you the same way.” We are not yet convicted but the treatment we are receiving is like that of a convicted prisoner.
Nevertheless, that does not bother us at all. We have seen it all, experienced it all in the days we have been here, nothing can be worse than what we have already been subjected to, but we are telling the persecutors that our minds are intact. Our Lord God and His son Jesus Christ have been on our side.
Colleagues as we stated earlier, we are here for justice. We have heard many progressive citizens and groups call for our release. We are truly grateful for your efforts.
We have equally heard another school of thought going round that there is no President with powers to release us; Yes, at the moment that is true and we agree with that school of thought also. There is no President who can release us because this matter is before the courts of law.
In any case, we are not here on a sympathy expedition colleagues; we are here because someone somewhere thinks we committed a crime. And what we want is the truth to see its day in court. Ours is a fight for democracy and a better Zambia for all.
Our democracy is being abrogated every day, but we can assure you that we are here to address this cancer that is eating the country alive while we watch. The Patriotic Front and its leaders are a failed project. That is a fact and even the PF know that they have failed.
However, we remain determined not to allow the PF to destroy this country. We would like you, fellow citizens, who care for this country to add your voices and throw your weight behind this crusade called “operation restore democracy.”
We have one country and that country is Zambia, we therefore cannot allow it to be taken backwards as the case is now.
The second issue we want to touch on is the issue of the violence that is now escalating and even reaching sacrosanct places such as the graveyard.
This is totally unacceptable and immoral. When we say this country is on autopilot, this is what we mean. We are vindicated. We cannot have a situation like that happen in our country, for Christ’s sake, such behavior must be stopped forthwith.
What is happening colleagues are signs of a failed state? You might want to argue with us on this point, but the issue is simple; who is in charge of this country? Who is supposed to protect those citizens being attacked at funerals? Where is Zambia police?
If Government cannot show up where innocent mourners are attacked by criminals from a party claiming leadership, at a place that is just 3 kilometers from the center of power, tell us how that Government will show up in Nakonde which is 1700 kilometers from Lusaka?
This violence we are abating will one day escalate to a level where we shall fail to manage it. Whoever claims to be in Government must step up now and address this issue aggressively.
If we were irresponsible we would have called on our supporters to arm and protect themselves, but where will that get us, as a country? Is it asking too much to at least respect our burial sites? Are we animals now that we have failed to reason as human beings and turning every opportunity into a battle field?
This is very shameful countrymen and women, let us respect our departed loved ones. We cannot belittle our lost beloved ones like that and this is why when our time to run the affairs of our country come, we will surely respect all of you and uphold morals befitting a Christian nation.
Have a productive week colleagues and we can assure you that we are fine.
Thank you for the sustained support.
God Bless you all,
God Bless Zambia
HH.
HH also instead of enjoying your peak years you are spending your time wallowing away in prison! Prison wont make you strong- ask Dean! You must repent and immediately enjoy your peak let even GBM or others to finish off what you started! We will still put a befitting tag on your tombstone! I respect you more than most of us who blog but I always think of my family first!
He sure sounds like he’s in good spirits
Repent from what you also who speak as if you are drunk with kachasu. The person who needs is the demon possesed dictator of Zambia.
How do you keep referring to yourself as “We”…Ni ngulu?
Mutinta said they came home to kill my husband. We didn’t believe her. Now the state is saying for his own safety he has to be transferred. They might kill him and say we told you it was for his safety. Maybe she was right.
Rubbish. So you want the Zambia Police to be at graveyards to protect your cadres?
Mulimbe, mu ponoka every day.
how old are you if you are a youth, what i say is think BIG,understand what people are saying dont think kuponoka
THANKS HH, at least YOU have SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT :”He said there is no President who can release us because this matter is before the courts of law”- PLEASE LET YOUR SUPPORTERS and those politicians and “church” who are AGITATING FOR YOUR UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE TO TAKE NOTE!! Only the legal process will free you and that will make no one seem to be kind to you but will CLEAR YOUR NAME and LEAVE YOU FREE FROM FURTHER POSSIBLE “HARASSMENT”. An innocent person should be left to PROVE HIS INNOCENCE!!
@Bwafyaa:exactly my thought.
HH has put it in white and black that “THERE IS NO PRESIDENT IN ZAMBIA TO RELEASE HIM FROM JAIL”.so from now, all Zambians must follow what HH has said.hope Telesphore Mpundu(a known upnd cadre) has heard this.
On violence,HH as usual has not blamed upnd cadres.to him,only PF cadres are violent.HH WILL NEVER REPENT,SO ITS HIGH TIME HE WAS SHOWN THAT HE IS A NOBODY IN OUR POLITICS BY CONVICTING HIM!!!
By the way,HH wont be made a hero in jail.he is simply killing himself by prolonging his stay in jail.PLEASE PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU, SEE HOW ARROGANT HH IS,HENCE LET THE LAW TAKE ITS COURSE-NO SHORTS CUTS !!AS FOR YOU HH,PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SYMPATHY FOR YOU ESPECIALLY IN 6.5 PROVINCES,SO YOU WILL ROT IN JAIL IF YOU PLAY WITH THE PRESIDENCY!!
Compare what ECL said about the violence at the funeral to what HH said.
One said “I challenge you….” the other says “…such behavior must be stopped forthwith”.
Hmmmm, I am scratching my head, what is more presidential? I leave it to you.
Peace to all.
Now what did U5 just say, that President Lungu has no powers to set him free? At least he agrees with President Lungu on that one, but more important he seems to finally accept that there is A President in Zambia. Surely he cannot be talking about a foreign President can he? Wonders shall never end, UPNDonkeys take note, your HH (my underfive) no longer thinnks like you!
As for the rest of his statement, please tell him that we dont think much of him or his opinion, uko kwine ku ma UPNDonkeys aba kuconga.
Yes sir, “Whoever claims to be in Government must step up now and address this issue aggressively.” Just a reminder you are in power because Lungu did not win why the doubt. Just step up and address the issue. After all you won the elections in 3 provinces. Some people will never learn.
we praying for you HH & others who facing the same calamities, all what u should know even other people of Zambia to remember is the children of Israel in Egypt with pharaoh. it tacks only the power of God to save his people, therefore, let us give thanks in everything ONLY GOD KNOWS
Zambia is now more peaceful.
What is the meaning of peace? With this thinking, are you a human being? Do you even have a job? What is your purpose of being on earth? Is it just to expose your stupidity?
Under Five Card Clinic with Under Five Card Supporters.
no objectivity in most of your comments
The Quality of content by some bloggers here is discouraging.
Theirs no intellectual input from the PF cadres, they are only united by their mutual hatted for HH.
Other than the drivel they don’t have much to say.
That is how a real president should inspire the nation to move on despite harassment, repression and injustice mated by a fearful regime.
“We are not yet convicted but the treatment we are receiving is like that of a convicted prisoner.”
If this doesn’t bother you I don’t know what would disturb you?
MMMMMM Zambian prisons are but the best where they allow the incarcerated to communicate with the public. If Zambia was under a dictator such things like writing to the public while in prison could not take place. Any way HH you could have avoided this. All the best sir.
I feel pity for Kaili-1 because his lawyers are ripping him again. Martha Mushipe has even stopped being harrasedby her landlords. My advice to Kaili-1 is to humble himself and look forward to 2021. Sata waited even hen he knew he had been dribbled, he waited until the chance presented itself. HH, that chance wont come when you are behind bars so try as much as possible to avoid things and people (e.g GBM) that would ensure your visit to Percy Chato’s hotel