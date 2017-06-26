Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has arrived in the country on a four-day state visit. President Akufo-Addo’s plane touched down at 18:15 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

The Ghanaian leader was welcomed by President Edgar Lungu and the First Lady Esther. President Akufo-Addo’s tour of duty will see him officially open the Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.

On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo will lay wreaths at the embassy park presidential burial site and hold official talks at State House before meeting First President Kenneth Kaunda.

In the evening President Lungu will host his visiting counterpart a State Banquet at State House.

On Wednesday President Akufo-Addo will visit Amatheon Agri Farm in Mumbwa before departing for Ndola later in the afternoon.