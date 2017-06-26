Eastern Province Rainbow Party youth chairperson Emmanuel Nyau says President Edgar Lungu should first release UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and pray hard before others can pray for him.

Nyau has also advised President Lungu not to distance himself from the case of Hichilema.

He said President Lungu should learn to forgive others and know God because He hates brutality and heartlessness.

“And truly if he wants to be forgiven, praised, he should first release the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema…,” Nyau said.

He said if President Lungu was not ready to change, no matter how people pray for him, the prayers would be in vain.

“The President should pray hard before others pray for him and he should have an admitting heart to errors and not what he is. He should first believe in himself and he should know that God hates corruption. He should know that God hates brutality and heartlessness. Most important, let the President not underrate the views of the Church mother bodies because how can he ask for prayers when he does not respect the clergy or churches?” he said.

Nyau commented on the president’s request on Wednesday for people to pray for him to change.

He said it was not right for President Lungu to claim that he had no hand in the incarceration of Hichilema when he was the genesis of the matter.

“President Edgar Lungu should not run away from Hakainde’s case to say he has no hand over that when it’s him who made HH to be arrested. It’s him who took it to court and it’s him again to have power to release Hakainde and not, as he claims, it’s the courts” Nyau said