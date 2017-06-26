Eastern Province Rainbow Party youth chairperson Emmanuel Nyau says President Edgar Lungu should first release UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and pray hard before others can pray for him.
Nyau has also advised President Lungu not to distance himself from the case of Hichilema.
He said President Lungu should learn to forgive others and know God because He hates brutality and heartlessness.
“And truly if he wants to be forgiven, praised, he should first release the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema…,” Nyau said.
He said if President Lungu was not ready to change, no matter how people pray for him, the prayers would be in vain.
“The President should pray hard before others pray for him and he should have an admitting heart to errors and not what he is. He should first believe in himself and he should know that God hates corruption. He should know that God hates brutality and heartlessness. Most important, let the President not underrate the views of the Church mother bodies because how can he ask for prayers when he does not respect the clergy or churches?” he said.
Nyau commented on the president’s request on Wednesday for people to pray for him to change.
He said it was not right for President Lungu to claim that he had no hand in the incarceration of Hichilema when he was the genesis of the matter.
“President Edgar Lungu should not run away from Hakainde’s case to say he has no hand over that when it’s him who made HH to be arrested. It’s him who took it to court and it’s him again to have power to release Hakainde and not, as he claims, it’s the courts” Nyau said
Maybe that is why he is asking for prayers so he can release him.
This party had the courage to talk about giving the excellent leadership of EL conditions?
All these characters talking about releasing HH must cited for contempt, the case is in court why parrot like a drunkard retard?
Let the rule of law rein, even if it means keeping him until 2026
This Nyau has point to put across. That’s why Zambia if not careful will remain poor because of having people who never understand the law like this Nyau. They just say whatever comes to the brains. There’s the law of the land that everyone must abide to, whether you’re HH or whatever you call yourself. There’s nothing wrong with Lungu asking prayers and there’s nothing wrong with hh being behind the bars. Hh has a duty to prove himself innocent not you Nyau. His Lawyers are the ones failing him. So stop wasting your time advocating for the release of hh find him good lawyers. GOOD LAWYERS NOT TONGA LAWYERS
Well spoken words of wisdom Mr Nyau, Let him who has Ears Hear.
Mr Nyau a very wise Easterner indeed. Most Easterners, including some so called Bishops & Pastor’s are supporting Lungu with blind loyalty-mukwasu, wako ni wako, umodzi kumawa etc….
If you love Lungu, you have to love him with the truth. He’s in a path of self distraction right now.
You don’t need prayers to change unless you are demon possessed even then what you need is deliverance.One does not need to change anything about self except one’s thinking.Now for you to change your thinking you need to renew your mind (Romans 12:2).The bible also says as a man thinketh so is he.
Wonderful counselling brother Nyau. Lungu needs it.
Very true actually . When we cheat In relationships first you talk to God and say I’m sorry … Ok bad example ! Ok when we are hurt we forgive first ,that’s when we go to talk to God ,even the Lord’s Prayer can agree with me. Coz have u ever tried praying with a heavy heart ?Awe u can even feel that that prayer didn’t even leave the roof .
Nyau, nyau if he releases HH ati the President is weak, this man follows law he is a lawyer so please let law take its cause. Period
edgar follows law?which planet are you from man
What law does he follow when he did not do that during elections and could not the normal way of handing instruments of power to his minion Matibini? He is a full dictator who has emerged in Zambia. This is so because God wants to show Zambians that we are not a true Christian Nation. We Zambians have adopted another religion that sounds to call on Jesus but not Jesus Christ. Christ was full of mercy and a non compromise when it came to injustice nor wonder he called king Herald the Great ” Fox” an animal because of his behavior which were in human so is the leadership today.
The assumption Emmanuel Nyau is making is that Lungu has arrested HH. Is this correct? HH is facing the legal system of Zambia and the state is trying to show that HH is guilty. Why should Lungu get involved? In what capacity? According to HH Lungu is not the president so in what capacity should Lungu get involved in HH’s court case? Mr. Nyau please use your gray matter.
Before the opposition leader can be released, the opposition leader must show repentance on his attitude towards human life. There is the danger of precedence here and people should not just talk without looking at the repercussions of handling those that advocate anarchy with kid gloves. Careless talk from Mr. Nyau now looks like just some organizations that are looking at this problem as an opportunity to get foreign funding from sympathetic interest groups that are calling our country as under a dictatorship.
YOU GUYS ARE JUST PRETENDERS IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. WHICH GOD WILL HEAR YOUR PRAYER WHEN YOU ARE ALLOWING KILLING?
JESUS SAID, “27 “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, 28 bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. 29 If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also. If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them. 30 Give to everyone who asks you, and if anyone takes what belongs to you, do not demand it back. 31 Do to others as you would have them do to you.
32 “If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners love those who love them. 33 And if you do good to those who are good to you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners do that. 34 And if you lend…
Chakolwa Chagwa Lungu is a hypocrite…
Munone you don’t win by tying ur competitors hands. Ngemolila wishibe ati Pf is not forever!!
He tied himself when he committed that criminal offence, did i send him? Matbe you did…tell us
@Munone you are the devil himself, your hatred for HH is beyond reasonable hatred. Your dedication to type vile on HH is amazing, you too need to examine your heart and seek forgiveness from God.
@munone your hatred for HH is making you defend the indefensible. unless RATSA has changed rules, the persons who were supposed to be arrested were the drivers of those vehicles not passengers. I don’t for once condone that refusing to give way to a presidential motorcade is good manners at best and reckless at worst, but arresting a passenger for a crime that is clearly a making of some people whose only focus is to fix an arrogant opponent is utter evil. just google what Prof Lumumba said about this same incident in Tanzania recently, he says Zambia needs political hygiene. how come Kaunda after 27 years in power had 8000USD in his account but your current crop of politicians are quadrupling their worth in a year!
Those calling for HH to be ‘freed by ECL” should know 2 things; HH got himself in this mess, true or true ? If HH is freed by ECL, the case will still be active and he can be re-arrested a day before Nomination. So look at it from this side are understand that HH must endure the legal process. If HH does not recognise the charges he is facing, why is he suing Amos and Sumaili for contempt ?
He is suing them due moroness, no blainces, he is the dullest of all morons.His lawyers are not symathetic because of the advice they are giving him is not good.I hope they are rendering free and sympathetic services.
Free legal advice ! When Mushipe has rentals to attend to ! They are filling their pockets through aimless preliminary issues just like it was during the petition
cinyau, indeed you are cinyau.Why do you pretend that your moron is innocent.By the way since the moron was caged we had lived ku matwi tondolo.However,let the law prove him innocent.I no longer support lungu but in this case I back him up.
r u sure in your heart of hearts that HH committed treason have you found out what treason is and u can say that it was that dont say things out of hatred it is sin before God
When were last in Zambia?There is tension in the country which is not good for anyone.Don’t think that by caging HH you are solving the country’s woes.Far from it.What crime has he committed that deserves a charge of treason?If you honestly have followed this case you will see that it’s all nothing but hatred.
Let hungry hyena prove his innocence in the courts of law. This Nyau is under Kabimba who understands the law. Who is Nyau to ask for the release of hh when all people are enjoying peace except hh’s radicalized followers. We don’t need hh in our midst, he must remain where he is because that is where he belongs. All criminals belong to jail.
give him a court date soon so he can prove himself not guilty.
Only a court can release HH iwe chinyau
If hh did that to an ambulance or fire engine he would’ve been slapped with a traffic offence simple. But since he did it to the presidency it becomes a treason offence. Reason is that it’s in the law. Endangering life of a president is serious offence in Zambia not in USA or UK .
was he the one driving the vehicle? charge the drivers of those vehicles not passengers you people must have your heads checked.
When you are thinking with hatred in your heart that is how you make comparisons of an Ambulance and Fire tender.
All of the haters have failed to answer this question.Why did the police allow vehicles to proceed to Limulunga on a route that the head of state was going to use?Who endangered the life of the president, the police or HH if he was driving the vehicle?Who endangered the president with an open window of his vehicle or HH who was not the driver.
If you have followed this case you can even see how the prosecutors have fumbled and have been embarrassed.
if the charge is changed to trying to declare himself president (bwahaha!soops sorry for that) in the Western province with 5 of his workers with no chief justice to swear him and with 900 paramilitary police watching?oh my, you…
@12.1 He does not need to be the driver – he only needs to be in charge. All the behavior you saw – including the fool on the driver’s side of his vehicle insulting the President had the blessing of the one charge.
HH and his workers are innocent and did not commit any Treason. Lungu knows that but he is using the Treason Charge to keep him in Jail becoz the Treason Charge is not bailable. There is no evidence what so ever to show that HH and his workers used arms to overthrow GRZ. The Treason Charges are Fake and are being used as a Ransom to force HH to recognize Dictator and Sadist Lungu as a Legitimate President. Lungu should Release HH and his workers unconditionally from Prison. Period.
Can Edgar Lungu forgive HH? Forgiveness can not be for the court. Forgiveness is between two people. Who wrong the other? HH or ECL? Who must forgive or forgiven? ECL or HH?
If your wife slaps you and the state takes her to court for assault , who would be forgiven for the state to discontinue the case against your wife?
ECL can do something… He is the President of the courts in Zambia, When you are in court which picture is shown in the courtroom? ECL of course. Read the writ of summon as it is in the name of the President.
IWE Emmanuel Nyele JUST CONCENTRATE ON RAINBOW,DON’T YOU KNOW THAT HANYA HANYA (HH) IS THE ONE WHO SHOULD ASK FOR FORGIVENESS,HOW DO YOU EXPECT ECL TO FORGIVE HIM WHEN HE DOES NOT SEEM TO BE REMORSEFUL.THE MAN INFLICTED PROBLEMS ON HIM SELF,LET HIM BE.
Hezbollah, GOD says forgive your enemy . Don’t wait to be told to forgive when you can forgive.
JESUS forgave before we confess our sins. That is why JSEUS died for our sins before the foundation of the world. Jesus for saw our sins hence HIS forgiveness.
We have heaven to win and hell to lose. Support forgiveness between ECL and HH…
Hezbollah , even if you defile my daughter , I will forgive you to show JESUS’s love.
Above ECL is not dead… He is enjoying abundant life… HH is in prison… So let us support forgiveness
All those who hate HH is because
1.They hate themselves
2.They want to be HH
3.They see HH as a threat
when you love yourself you are incapable of hating anyone, no matter what they have done.
So all HH haters, first love yourselves.
Ba Nyau, ECL is not the LAW please don’t get confused. If we allow ECL to interfere with the court process for HH, we must forget about separation of powers. Furthermore, should such an act of mercy just benefit HH alone?
If ECL is not the law, how has he been shielding his supporters. Kaiser Zulu, Magret Mwanakatwe, Dora Siliya, Nkandu Luo and many more. He only becomes law when he is defending the wrongs done by his supporters. We are not kids any more. They bought us Fitenges and T shirts during campaigns and now electricity and fuel prices are high. They think 2021 is very far. Days move baba. Ba Lungu look for wise advisers before its too late. Walk away from deceptive clergy who are getting money from you and advising you wrongly. We need you but we need fareness as well. We need to have a time when a former president can be respected like Nelson Mandela of South Africa.
You are right “Tired of persecution. I have never been a fan of HH but what is being done to him is injustice.It is causing Tonga speaking people feel alienated whether you decide to pretend or not or whether you give irrelevant examples that does not matter.ECL is a hard worker no doubt.That is why he is said to have been an A+ student at UNZA but he is surrounded by ‘bakandile’.If one looks closer there are some hard workers in PF.Unfortunately some fake church leaders are encouraging him to be ruthless.Since these clergy are fake I suggest he gets psychologist to work with him.They need to assure him that he will be loved even when he leave the office.He stands a lot of chances to beva world leader.He should not listen to Mumbi Phiri other bad people. Those who knew him say hevis a…
“ROKA”You say kumatwi tondolo.Are you sure? Tell us about the people who were burning local courts and other buildings.Why is there too much delayment in the case in which you wish the accussed to die(as a Zambian christian).Face the law by transfers from prison to prison.Political violence at burial sites is tondolo in your ears.From today l have nicknamed you tondolo.
All those urging the president to release HH are most selfish beings have ever come across. You have even gone to an extent of quoting the Bible. I say so because they are many innocent accused people in custody now but all you are interested in is HH and his co accused.
In all fairness if HH will be released by ECL, let him release then all accused people and then we start afresh.
Simple as scriptures will then be applied fairly!-
The Nyau dancers are among the most descent cultural organisation of the Chewa in Eastern Province. Mr. so called Emmanuel Nyau’s existence in the Eastern Region is misplaced. He sounds to be an exotic, toxic and noxious weed wherever he resides in Eastern Province. Let him dare stay in Monze to test the wrath of the UPND who will drill evil sense into him. Emmanuel Nyau must drag his nonsense out of our peaceful region. To HELL with Rainbow Party.