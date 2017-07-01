The Young African Leaders Intiative YALI says in the spirit of reconciliation incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should be put under house arrest.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice on Friday, YALI President Andrew Ntwewe said Hakainde Hichilema was not an ordinary citizen but a leader of the biggest opposition party in the country hence the need to be put under house arrest.

He said political bickering has put the country on stand still and that the President should consider asking the courts to put HH under house arrest as a gesture that he was willing to reconcile the nation.

Mr Ntwewe said President Lungu was the most powerful individual in the country and that he must use the power wisely.

He further Mr Ntwewe explained that what his organisation was calling for was for the opposition leader to go through the due process of the law but that we as a country should also be cognizant of the fact that Mr Hichilema was a leader with followers.

He said the opposition have an agenda to ensure that he fails in most areas of governance so that they can use his failures as a campaign tool in 2021 but it was up to him to ensure that he moves away from politicking to delivering on the promises he made during the campaign.

And Ntwewe says the President is living under the shadow of his late predecessor hence failing to admit the challenges he inherited.

He said President Lungu found a crippled economy destroyed under the leadership of PF founding father Michael Sata but that he has failed to tell the nation the main challenges he found because he doesn’t want to upset the PF support base.

Meanwhile Mr Ntwewe has called for the axing of minister incharge of youths and sports for what he termed “the mediocre way he is running the ministry.”

He said Moses Mawere was inept and that he has massively underperformed in a ministry that should look after over 52% of the country’s population.

He said the ministry Mr Mawere is presiding over was a serious ministry which needs someone who understands the challenges youths are facing and is able to offer practical solutions.

And Mr Ntwewe has called for inclusiveness from those in power in the the governance of the country saying President Lungu should take a leaf from late third republican President Levy Mwanawasa who won by 29% but managed to unity the country during his first term.

He said though President Lungu won by more than 50% he should realise that over 45 percent did not vote for him hence should strive to include them in the developmental agenda of the nation.