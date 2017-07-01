Zambia qualified to the Cosafa Cup semifinals for the first time since 2013 after beating Botswana in the quarterfinals on Saturday at the ongoing tournament in South Africa.

The four-time champions beat Botswana 2-1 in Rustenburg to end an agonising run of two successive quarterfinal exits since lifting the title in 2013 as hosts.

Striker’s Brian Mwila of Green Buffaloes and Nkwazi’s Justin Shonga were both on target in the 10th and 70th minutes respectively.

Two minutes after Shonga’s goal, Zambia goalkeeper Allan Chibwe denied Botswana from the spot when he saved Thabang Sesinyi’s penalty kick.

But Kabelo Seakanyeng snatched Botswana’s consolation in the 79th minute to see The Zebras drop to the Plate Category of the tournament.

Zambia now await South Africa or Tanzania in the semifinals on July 5 at Moruleng Stadium.

Bafana and the Taifa Stars meet on Sunday in Rustenburg to decided who plays Zambia.