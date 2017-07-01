Zanaco on Saturday sweated to earn a home draw against Al Ahly of Egypt to see their 2017 CAF Champions League quarterfinals qualification delayed to their last Group D match next weekend.

Al Ahly battled but found a second best Zanaco resilient and finished 0-0 away at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The spotlight in the match was on Zanaco goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata who denied .Abdalla Bekhit ,Ahmed Monem and Walid Ebeid sure chances before Oluwafemi Ajayi saw his 76th minute shot come off the post.

The result sees Zanaco needing an away draw at Wydad Casablanca this coming weekend in Morocco to secure their quarterfinal place.

Victory on Saturday would have seen Zanaco through to the last 8 with a match spare.

Zanaco have 11 points, Al Ahly have 8 and are 3rd after Wydad beat Cotonsport 2-0 away in Cameroon to rise to 9 points.

Cotonsport have zero points after five games played and travel to Egypt for their final game against Al Ahly.