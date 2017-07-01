

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba says government is keen to actualize the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Zambia and the Kingdom of Morocco early this year.

Mr. Kalaba said this today when he met his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, on the sidelines of the ongoing executive council meetings of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

ZANIS reports that the minister told the delegation from Rabat that Zambia is ready to scale up its relations with Morocco and explore areas of mutual Corporation between the two Countries.

Mr Kalaba said there is need for government officials from both sides to move with speed in actualizing the mutual desire to strengthen ties between Lusaka and Rabat.

“As for us we are ready, we have been ready from the time we signed the Memorandum of understanding. We need to ensure that the instructions given to us by our two leaders are given due importance so that we can actualize the dreams of our leaders,” He said.

And Mr. Kalaba expressed happiness with Morocco’s readmission to the AU after 33 years of absence from the continental bloc.

“Your Excellency even as you have come back to the union, Morocco brings in a lot of expertise and we will be counting on you at both bilateral and multilateral levels to see how we can cement relations,” He said.

Mr Kalaba further told the delegation from Rabat that Zambia will continue to advocate for peace and tranquility in Africa because development can only be realized in an environment free of conflicts.

“It is the desire of President Edgar Lungu, to see to it that peace is not only talked about but that peace is realized not only in our region but across the continent,” Said Mr. Kalaba.

Meanwhile Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, Nasser Bourita, said Morocco views Zambia as an important player in the socio-economic affairs of the continent.

Mr Bourita said this is why His Majesty, King Mohammed the sixth, has already extended an invitation to President Edgar Lungu to visit Rabat this year.

He said Morocco is eager to share its expertise in Agriculture, housing and other economic ventures from which Zambia can benefit.

“We are expecting a mission from Lusaka to Rabat to come and look at various projects in which we can work together,” said Mr. Bourita.

Mr. Bourita also praised Zambia’s diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthen peace and unity in the 55 member state Union.

Morocco withdrew from the continental Union in 1984 to protest against the admission of disputed Western Sahara territories.

Rabat was readmitted to the continental bloc in January this year during the 28th ordinary summit of the AU assembly of heads of state and government.