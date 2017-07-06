Prior to the August 11, 2016, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema remarked that Zambians must pray hard after August 11 elections because there will be an Armageddon. This was not only careless but extremely alarming. Hakainde Hichilema, who professes to be an Adventist, has on many occasions been seen breaking the Sabbath to do his political work. The Seventh Day Adventists and the Jehovah’s Witnesses have put much emphasis on the study of the Bible, especially the books of prophecy such as Revelation and Daniel. It is a well-known fact that Armageddon is the last war between Satan and the God’s angels. Armageddon is war!
Considering UPND leader Hichilema posts to his Facebook Page, as his Media team would have us believe, Zambians must demand that Mr. Hichilema explains what he meant by Armageddon. This is because there is a growing concern in the nation that his remarks about Armageddon had the potential to incite his supporters to act violently to vent their anger against a democratically elected government.
Let Mr. Hichilema understand that political leadership comes with responsibilities and what a person in his position says has the kind of impact on members that may be too ghastly to contemplate. When Mr. Hichilema says the election was stolen, that the police are PF, or that Judges are corrupt, any reasonable mind would know that he is indirectly urging his members to resort to other actions and reactions. Even if he did not mean it but that is what it is. It is therefore no coincidence that majority of UPND members on the social media are ever insulting.
Let him withdraw his Armageddon remarks and tame his anger and frustration because it has become acidic. Zambians will sadly recall the Namwala ethnic cleansing, including the recent fires and they will wonder whether these too are informed by the irresponsible Armageddon talk.
Lastly, FDD President Edith Nawakwi had reminded Mr. Hichilema before the election that it was dangerous for him to have said he would not concede defeat in the August 11 general election as such statements prepared his supporters’ minds for post-election violence. There is no way Mr. Hichilema should not take responsibility and withdraw his Armageddon statement because it potentially could incite these well planned criminal operatives who are serving narrow political interests to paralyse the country economically, render Zambia ungovernable and instil fear and a sense of insecurity in citizens.
This is so childish.
You’ll never know a f00l until it says something……..
Mutinta should also withdraw volcano statement
I agree with Sunday Chanda on one thing, there is power under the tongue, though he didnt directly put it that way. The person who caused Armageddon is you, Sunday Chanda and your PF thugs. You guys have such a short memory.
Anyway, I hope President Lungu now feels like a man by more abuse and fake power. Tell me, what has he achieved by the state of emergency declaration, though you guys want us to believe otherwise? Those nightmares he is having are his own sins pursuing him. PF is responsible for those acts of terror so that they can justify President Lungu’s dictatorship traits. Nothing much to say.
Lungu fire that idiiot Sunday Chanda.
After all that long address to nation, and appointing Inonge as leader towards peacemaking, then you have silly comments from PF media. Insulting security wings and cabinet ministers who want to stop the nonsense.
Why not just close that PF Secretariat on State of emergency?
This is a great statement by Chanda- well put
THEY MEANT WHAT THEY SAID
Don’t underestimate the declarations from some overzelous Tongas in UPND. When they declare that only a Tonga can take the reigns in the UPND, they mean it. So when they promise you that they will not accept the election, they mean it; when they declare that they don’t recognise the president, they mean it ; when they promise you chaos a.k.a Armageddon after 2016 polls, damn, they mean it until you put them into context. Damn!! I curse the day I put my vote on UPND in 2001. I did not know that I was helping anarchy to grow. Just look at how lawless they act.
‘namwala cleansing’ why not start by taking ur tongue and be patrotic
The blood thirsty hyena HH cannot withdraw th
Sometimes it’s just better to keep quiet.
Look what the cat dragged in, he was doing so well in his silence
The blood thirsty hyena called HH cannot withdraw the Armageddon statement because he enjoys blood.
The only solution is to end his political career while he is in Govnt hands in jail!!
Kaili # 1 HH has caused more harm than good to mother Zambia by refusing to concead defeat in 2016.Hence punish the nigga severely!!
How many uncoordinated media statements are we going to get from this Sunday, mwebantu?
Why can’t You Zambians learn to coexist . There is too much hate among yourselves. Are you sure that you are a Christian Nation. I think you are not. Please repent before it’s too late
Iwe chi chanda, no wonder you are an ***** just like your chi boss ECL. You are talking of HH when your cadres were feasting on peoples blood at graveyard. Talk of the dictator claiming to be president in statehouse
So investigations are over. PF starts the fires and blames UPND because of ‘Armageddon’ statement. What a bunch of id!ots ruling Zambia. Armageddon is a common term used all over the free world. If there is a traffic jam, some people call it ‘carmageddon’, if there too much snow others call it ‘snowmargeddon’. So is this word going to banned in churches as well! Grow up you little scared men with small gonads!
Sunday Chanda uli cipuba mwaiche wandi
There is no relationship with the incarceration of HH and Armageddon. Sunday Chanda should look for more intelligent reasoning to gain simple mileage he is looking for.
Sa..ta..ni…st Hyena Halubona enjoys blood. He is vampire from the mother’s womb.
SUNDAY CHANDA ITS HIGH TIME YOU START USING YOUR HEAD AND NOT YOUR HEART.HAVING PEOPLE WHO THINK LIKE U IN NEAR AUTHORITY IS A SHAME.WAKE UP FROM YOUR SLUMBER AND FACE REALITY.YOU CANT BURRY YOURSELT SIX FEET UNDER BELIEVING HH IS BEHIND ALL THESE ATTACKS ON STATE PROPERTIES.
INSTEAD OF ACCUSING HH AND HIS ANGELS THINK OF SOLUTIONS TO THE CURRENT HAPPENINGS IN THE COUNTRY.FINGER POINTING WILL NOT HELP HEAL YOUR PF AND GOVERNMENT.A BAD CAPENTER ALWAYS BLAMES HIS TOOLS.GET THAT INTO YOUR HEAD MAN.
while gnashing his teeth in a hellcell they still have amo to squeeze him more..kikikiki
“…..When Mr. Hichilema says the election was stolen, that the police are PF, or that Judges are corrupt, …”
Let the pertition be heard then if you think not…..what are you afraid of ?? Will 14 days change the evidence that lungu won ???
If lungu cared about peace and he won the elections, just show the people….its that simple.
Please do not bring in the name of the SDA church and Jehovahs Witness to make your ugly political statement.
the mother fu’ck HH has achieved his dreams of bringing Armageddon in zambia Upnd dogs burning infrastructure for sure, what sort of a party is it.
You have rejoiced too much in destroying public property. It is time to now face the music and bring sanity to our country. Let us see if the so cold UPND has the balls to face the cops and state intelligence head on!!!
Ain’t you the Christian for…… I saw at church on Sunday? Why so much hate in you? Is your pastor failing to exorcize those hate demons in your heart?
Ba Sunday don’t mislead the illiterates. That word was used as an idiom. Remember our president also threatened to fall on his distractors like a tonne of bricks.
I remember those words of falling on political opponents like a tonne of bricks, that should also be withdrawn because on a tonne of bricks not only does it destroy what it falls on, but the bricks get destroyed too and the entire place gets mangled. So the tonne of bricks has fallen and we have a mess.
WELL SAID MATEO.PF CAN ONLY MANAGE TO CONVINCE THE IRRITATING MAJORITY OF ILLITERATE CITIZENS.
Matthew 7:3-4 “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.
Well spoken Chanda, apology is needed from HH and some clarification. HH used his own tongue to say if his party did not win, which happened. HH needs to grow up State House is not the only job. He is doing well in his businesses. The position he finds himself is self inflicted.
UPND has badly de-campaigned itself. Come 2021 Zambians will just be saying, ”Remember how UPND burn’t houses and shops for Bembas in Namwala; remember how UPND burn’t the City Market and many poor people suffered and died of shock; remember how HH burn’t courts in Western Province, government buildings, remember—-, remember—— and the list will be endless.