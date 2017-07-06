Prior to the August 11, 2016, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema remarked that Zambians must pray hard after August 11 elections because there will be an Armageddon. This was not only careless but extremely alarming. Hakainde Hichilema, who professes to be an Adventist, has on many occasions been seen breaking the Sabbath to do his political work. The Seventh Day Adventists and the Jehovah’s Witnesses have put much emphasis on the study of the Bible, especially the books of prophecy such as Revelation and Daniel. It is a well-known fact that Armageddon is the last war between Satan and the God’s angels. Armageddon is war!

Considering UPND leader Hichilema posts to his Facebook Page, as his Media team would have us believe, Zambians must demand that Mr. Hichilema explains what he meant by Armageddon. This is because there is a growing concern in the nation that his remarks about Armageddon had the potential to incite his supporters to act violently to vent their anger against a democratically elected government.

Let Mr. Hichilema understand that political leadership comes with responsibilities and what a person in his position says has the kind of impact on members that may be too ghastly to contemplate. When Mr. Hichilema says the election was stolen, that the police are PF, or that Judges are corrupt, any reasonable mind would know that he is indirectly urging his members to resort to other actions and reactions. Even if he did not mean it but that is what it is. It is therefore no coincidence that majority of UPND members on the social media are ever insulting.

Let him withdraw his Armageddon remarks and tame his anger and frustration because it has become acidic. Zambians will sadly recall the Namwala ethnic cleansing, including the recent fires and they will wonder whether these too are informed by the irresponsible Armageddon talk.

Lastly, FDD President Edith Nawakwi had reminded Mr. Hichilema before the election that it was dangerous for him to have said he would not concede defeat in the August 11 general election as such statements prepared his supporters’ minds for post-election violence. There is no way Mr. Hichilema should not take responsibility and withdraw his Armageddon statement because it potentially could incite these well planned criminal operatives who are serving narrow political interests to paralyse the country economically, render Zambia ungovernable and instil fear and a sense of insecurity in citizens.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director