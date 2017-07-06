President Edgar Lungu has assured that there is no need to panic following the invocation of Article 31 of the Constitution in light of what he says is a situation of threatened peace in Zambia.
And President Lungu has charged that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is free to go if it feels that Zambia is unsafe to sign an economic recovery programme with.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has maintained that he will not hold any talks with the opposition because there is nothing to discuss.
Addressing a media conference at State House in Lusaka this afternoon, President Lungu said the public should not panic because the invocation of Article 31 is meant to increase public safety.
He clarified that the police will now have added powers to stop and search anyone suspected of criminal misconduct and detain such persons for longer periods.
The Head of State says what he has done does not amount to dictatorship saying Zambia still remains one of the most democratic nations in Africa.
President Lungu however added that all those provisions are subject to parliamentary approval within seven of him signing the Statutory Instrument.
He further clarified that there will be no blanket curfew imposed on citizens but that people will be restricted access to certain places and building.
President Lungu said he needed to act as the country was under siege describing what is happening in the country as terrorism.
He however refused to admit that there is tension in the country.
President Lungu also defended himself by saying that he has not acted hastily in invoking Article 31 saying a pattern of increased lawlessness had begun to form and he needed to act.
He accused some opposition leaders of using what he called acts of terrorism aimed at forcing his government to renegotiate the outcome of the August elections.
President Lungu said there has been a systematic approach to stampede his government into talks with the opposition over a power sharing arrangement.
The Head of State said the power sharing agenda has been driven by some former colonialists who have been sponsoring regime changes in most parts of Africa.
On cabinet reshuffles, President Lungu said he will not be forced to make changes to his cabinet because some people feel some of Ministers are not performing accordingly.
He said he still has confident in the people he appointed to serve in his cabinet adding that cabinet appointments are made at his own discretion.
And President Lungu charged that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is free to go if they feel that Zambia is unsafe to sign an economic recovery programme with.
He said the IMF is free to go if they feel he has gone astray in the governance of the country.
President Lungu extended the same warning to the investment community saying they are free to withdraw their investment from Zambia if they feel that the country is unsafe for their investment.
He said to the contrary, the IMF and the investors should feel more protected now that Government has taken efforts to protect their investment into Zambia using the provisions of the law.
Very factual reporting as compared to the gutter journalism of the ZWD.
Absolutely your Excellency. We are alive to the fact that democracy is not the absence of national security responsibility. We have a country to preserve, public life, property and order to guaranty. Freedom is not absolute so you have our unflinching support for the common good. Its all about Zambia.
Great man isn’t he ?
Now Zambians, Is there any distinction between a dictator and ECL based on his speech?
I have keenly followed a struggling voice trying hard to come up with a narrative calling for restraint and constitutionalism. Maybe it’s about time we look closely at civil liberties, and the push for some reconciliation with the security of the State in a more serious context beyond some elementary pure idealistic postures away from reality. So far the fainted voices head presents a paradox of some kind. Unless they don’t get it, acts of terror thrive in the freedom of democracies as such, freedom cannot be absolute when it comes to arresting ta wave of terror and foster tranquility in the nation. The wave of terror presents a clear and present danger to the country. As such, its purge it in national interest.
These statements are not new.
Kaunda said them and we ended up queuing for cooking oil, meal meal soap etc. Mugabe said them and the results are there for all to see.
“PEACE IS A FRAGILE VESSEL ONCE BROKEN CAN NEVER BE RESTORED TO ITS PREVIOUS FORM”
Those of us privileged or sadly not privileged to have seen into the heart of darkness and to see first hand the evil of war in countries such as DRC, Rwanda and Burundi will tell you LETS NOT TOY WITH PEACE!
Mr President Sir I as one of your few true supporters have been with you since you made that speech at the late Great MCS funeral, I have supported you even here on this Lsktimes site for years now.. Reconcilation is key! Find it in your heart to forgive, Zambia is greater than all of us!
President Lungu saying this, and PF media is contradicting him.
It’s evident, our leaders have no clue what they are doing. I rest my case. There’s nothing to say.
How did the government reach a conclusion that this was a terrorist attack without conclusive investigations?
These acts are manageable if you have effective people running the security of the country. Talking about State of Emergency is over the top.
@2.1 Lombe(MA) I AGREE with YOU! You have people who are being paid for doing nothing!!
He has really become arrogant. What happened to the humble talk? it appears to have been discarded, I guess it is no longer fashionable.
What happened to the humble talk? it appears to have been discarded, I guess it is no longer fashionable.
LT your English leaves much to be desired hence the whole report is not clear or is vague…
This is due to lazy Journalism…Instead of saying like ‘responding to a query on the IMF if they package will be withdrawn, the President responded by saying they’re free to leave…’ LT while I appreciate your efforts, you should also improve on your reporting skills…
My Dear, the report is fine. The problem is you are reading it in Swedish English . Read it in Zambian English. Change your setting in your browser to Zambian English and NOT US, UK or Swedish or even Pigeon West Africa, and voilà you will get the meaning Cristal clear
Zambians enjoy your newly found freedom. Do not go near or touch Zesco power poles, or go near a market while ‘looking suspicious’, you are gone for a long long time in jail. Do not cross the path any PF official, you are gone! Now where is Chishimba Kabwili to defend the vulnerable!
LT get a new editor or get rid of this reporter
Now you are a proper President, EL. Don’t dance to imperialists like some tuma opposition leaders, Zambia is a sovereign state. The imperialists are looters of our natural resources like they have been doing in DRC. No sellouts should come near power, with their greedy and exploitation. Stamp your authority Ba Kateka and deal with the economy with homegrown solutions.
But you cannot survive as a Zambia in isolation of other countries. Anyway, the poor people who will feel the heat of your misjudgment are mostly those who voted for PF. We don not care any more but we will live together.
Your imperialist are the Chinese and the Indians. They own you and your mines, you have to beg for dollars and jobs from them.
LT how do you have 90% news on Lungu alone.Are building personality cult.Why not interview others to comment even on this Emergency thing to educate people.The President himself asked media to educate masses on implication.We have lost it agsin in Zambia even worse than under KK.Listen news coverage in SA,Botswana, Namibia etc you dont get this.ZNBC even first lady is headline!
The butterfly effect: Small actions can produce maga effects. We are now on a sliding slope…
For some reason, people forget that FRANCE, of all places FRANCE is actually under the state of Emergency and has been for a while. New York was under State of Emergency in March this year!!
Why are people making a big deal out of a mere indication that we could move to state of emergency after all the things that have been happening.
Burning down the country’s biggest market and plunging two towns into darkness in a short space of time is not something you can simply say all is well. Somebody need to sit up and take responsibility for not protecting Zambians and that someone is the president and if he is taking measures to do that, we better give him space to act as enshrined in the constitution
Can you compare the thinking Lungu to those people running the affairs in USA and France. Get his language my friend- This is Africa.
@ MMD Chief Bootlicker it’s only some guity UPND terrorist elements who are opposed to the Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s actions…
If there is anyone panicking it is Mr Lungu himself, his face and his mixed-up utterances testify to this. For example, he states that the steps he has taken do not mean a declaration of a curfew but in all honesty, let’s face it, they constitute a full time CURFEW.
Mr Lungu goes further to say, the IMF is free to go if they are not happy with what is going on in Zambia, the handling of the economy and governance. I think this is a selfish statement which ignores the interests of the people. He is comfortable and well set for the rest of his life while the poor will continue to suffer as a result of his actions. The people must come first.
He claims Zambia is one of the most democratic in Africa. Laughable! Was he really serious? I think the man needs a long self-imposed exile to…
#10 continued…
I think the man needs a long self-imposed exile to meditate and seek wisdom.
Well said my brother, and the poor people who will feel the heat mostly are those who voted for PF. We don not care any more but we will live together.
Kikikiki using a hammer to kill a fly!!!! It Never works!!! Sorry cadres if you don’t get it!!!!
He’s using a racking ball to kill a fly…he has a small brain this Lazy Lungu due to lack of exposure when he was young.
UPND has badly de-campaigned itself. Come 2021 Zambians will just be saying, ”Remember how UPND burn’t houses and shops for Bembas in Namwala; remember how UPND burn’t the City Market and many poor people suffered and died of shock; remember how HH burn’t courts in Western Province, government buildings, remember—-, remember—— and the list will be endless.
All fire outbreaks are planned actions to discredit opposition and slid Zambia into one party state. All people with brains such as Guy Scott foresaw this in 2015 and others 2016. Its only du11 minds like you Muma who think opposition guts buildings. Just wait and see….
remember how UPND CAMPAIGNED against BILL OF RIGHTS referendum
Only the lawless and lawless party should panic.
Lungu is not panicking the tribal party and its supporters are panicking! Soon, we shall know the hooligans!
Thank you Mr. President! Nothing to discuss with the lawless! They can discuss that with the judges.
Your Excellency all well meaning Zambians will support you waveringly. Adamson Mushala rose during KK’s era and caused havoc, it was but a short time. The people of Zambia need to condemn these barbaric and desperate actions by people with derailed thinking. This cannot be democracy. If people promised their financiers heaven in copper mining in Zambia, they should just swallow their pride and tell them sorry the people of Zambia were not consulted and decided otherwise. Surely the terrorists will be brought to book sooner than later.
…Meant will give your excellence Unwavering support.
Lungu is following the footsteps of his Mentor,Robert Mugabe. In year 2000 Mugabe told IMF and the West to go to Hell. Right now Mugabe is kneeling b4 IMF and other Financial Institutions begging for a Cash Bailout but to no avail. The Zimbabwe Economy is ruined and what was a Bread Basket is now a Basket Case. Lungu is doing to the Zambian Economy what Mugabe did to the Zimbabwean Economy. Without IMF Loan, Western Donor AID and other Financial Assistance the Zambian Economy will definitely collapse and the imploding Economy will engulf Lungu and his Economic Illiterate Advisers. By the end of this year the Kwacha will devalue and prices of goods and services will skyrocket and Zambians will suffer with Dictator and Sadist Lungu at the Helm.