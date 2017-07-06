President Edgar Lungu has assured that there is no need to panic following the invocation of Article 31 of the Constitution in light of what he says is a situation of threatened peace in Zambia.

And President Lungu has charged that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is free to go if it feels that Zambia is unsafe to sign an economic recovery programme with.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has maintained that he will not hold any talks with the opposition because there is nothing to discuss.

Addressing a media conference at State House in Lusaka this afternoon, President Lungu said the public should not panic because the invocation of Article 31 is meant to increase public safety.

He clarified that the police will now have added powers to stop and search anyone suspected of criminal misconduct and detain such persons for longer periods.

The Head of State says what he has done does not amount to dictatorship saying Zambia still remains one of the most democratic nations in Africa.

President Lungu however added that all those provisions are subject to parliamentary approval within seven of him signing the Statutory Instrument.

He further clarified that there will be no blanket curfew imposed on citizens but that people will be restricted access to certain places and building.

President Lungu said he needed to act as the country was under siege describing what is happening in the country as terrorism.

He however refused to admit that there is tension in the country.

President Lungu also defended himself by saying that he has not acted hastily in invoking Article 31 saying a pattern of increased lawlessness had begun to form and he needed to act.

He accused some opposition leaders of using what he called acts of terrorism aimed at forcing his government to renegotiate the outcome of the August elections.

President Lungu said there has been a systematic approach to stampede his government into talks with the opposition over a power sharing arrangement.

The Head of State said the power sharing agenda has been driven by some former colonialists who have been sponsoring regime changes in most parts of Africa.

On cabinet reshuffles, President Lungu said he will not be forced to make changes to his cabinet because some people feel some of Ministers are not performing accordingly.

He said he still has confident in the people he appointed to serve in his cabinet adding that cabinet appointments are made at his own discretion.

And President Lungu charged that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is free to go if they feel that Zambia is unsafe to sign an economic recovery programme with.

He said the IMF is free to go if they feel he has gone astray in the governance of the country.

President Lungu extended the same warning to the investment community saying they are free to withdraw their investment from Zambia if they feel that the country is unsafe for their investment.

He said to the contrary, the IMF and the investors should feel more protected now that Government has taken efforts to protect their investment into Zambia using the provisions of the law.