Nkana will be seeking their third straight victory when they host Red Arrows in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Rejuvenated Nkana face Arrows after recovering from a three match losing streak with two back to back wins.

Seventh placed Kalampa will be hoping to replicate the form which has seen them edge Buildcon and Forest Rangers in their last two matches.

Coach Bestone Chambeshi is repeating his call for consistency from his charges ahead of the Week 16 match against Arrows.

“All we need is consistency to compete well in the league. We are motivated after beating Forest away in Ndola,” Chambeshi said.

Arrows are number eight on the table with 21 points, one behind Nkana after 14 matches played.

Elsewhere on Saturday, league leaders Napsa Stars will visit troubled Konkola Blades hoping to stay top.

Tenant Chilumba’s Napsa lead the table with 28 points from 15 matches heading into the away match at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

Konkola host Napsa four days after firing coach Enos Silwimba, who has been replaced by his deputy Lewington Mujembe in an interim capacity.

Sharp Razor are sixth from the bottom of the table and have 14 points after playing 15 matches.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 16

SATURDAY, 8th JULY 2017

Nkana Vs Red Arrows

City of Lusaka Vs Nkwazi

Lumwana Radiants Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers Vs Green Eagles

Konkola Blades Vs Napsa Stars

Real Nakonde Vs Kabwe Warriors

Nakambala Leopards Vs Mufulira Wanderers

SUNDAY, 9th JULY 2017

Zesco Vs Forest Rangers.

Postponed

Green Buffaloes Vs Buildcon

Zanaco Vs Power Dynamos