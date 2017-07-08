Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of administration John Moyo has died.

Mr Moyo died in tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Mumbwa road on Friday night.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced the development to journalists in a text message.

“With a heavy heart that l announce the death of PS John Moyo in a tragic traffic accident” Dr. Chitalu Chilufya announced.

Mr. Moyo was appointed as Permanent Secretary and sworn-in in December 2016.

He is the second Permanent Secretary after Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda who is Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services.