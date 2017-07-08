Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of administration John Moyo has died.
Mr Moyo died in tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Mumbwa road on Friday night.
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced the development to journalists in a text message.
“With a heavy heart that l announce the death of PS John Moyo in a tragic traffic accident” Dr. Chitalu Chilufya announced.
Mr. Moyo was appointed as Permanent Secretary and sworn-in in December 2016.
He is the second Permanent Secretary after Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda who is Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services.
What a loss. MHSRIP
This one is a loss.
If it was a position which comes with by-election could been better.
Another loss due to pf substandard roads which are already cracking Just two years from building. There is poor regulation of road worthiness of cars. This man’s life is on the pf. How many people will pf kill before they accept that they are a failed illegal government. Rip.
Too bad mysrip. Upnd will receive this death with excitement and joy.
Sad. May his soul rest in everlasting peace.
Sad indeed MHSRIP
MHSRIP
We were a polar to ministry of health sir rest in peace
NEZ you are not ok. Kindly seek help
Says the chap called malepe
Rest in peace Mr.Moyo you are such a grant soldier you have run your race.I remember meeting you on two occasions at the barber shop and at a VIP meeting.
NEZ, mind your hate. It will take you nowhere. Already 1 year has elapsed and you are still in court. We have only 3 years before another general election. Let us do what we should do. There are a lot of wrong things that PF is doing. There are a lot of wrong things that PF has failed to do. Let us capitalise on that and start campaigning now. We are wasting too much time and all the bad things that are happening are now being attributed to us UPND. We are surely losing votes. Whether we like it or not, ZAMBIANS HATE VILOENCE