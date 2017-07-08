VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has condemned people spreading falsehoods to the international community that Zambia is in a state of emergency with the aim of tarnishing the country’s image.
And Mrs Wina has urged political party leaders, including those in the Patriotic Front, to be careful in their selection of words when talking about certain things to avoid inciting people to engage in activities which are in conflict with the norms of society.
Mrs Wina told Parliament yesterday that it is unfortunate that people denting the country’s image are Zambians who know the implications which such propaganda could have on the nation.
She was responding to a question from Bwana Mkubwa member of Parliament (MP) Jonas Chanda (PF), who wanted know what Government is doing about those denting Zambia’s image to the international community.
“This propaganda will really damage investment opportunities in this country. I don’t know whether the people doing this realise the implication of their actions,” Mrs Wina said.
She said people should appreciate the fact that it is rare for a President to seek the mandate of MPs before making certain orders to address issues at hand.
Mrs Wina said if he wanted, President Lungu could have just declared a state of emergency but he chose to use the law to invoke Article 31 of the Constitution, which requires Parliament’s ratification.
She said President Lungu did this because he is a man of laws, a democrat and a God-fearing person.
“I don’t know what Zambians may be looking for in a President. Maybe they want someone arrogant or a bulldozer,” Mrs Wina said.
She said protecting the good image of the country is every Zambian’s responsibility and not only the government.
Mrs Wina also urged political party leaders to be careful with the words they use when talking about certain issues to avoid inciting young people to misbehave.
She was answering a question from Chitambo MP Remember Mutale (PF) who wanted to know if government has plans to bring to book politicians who said there would be Armageddon in the country if they lost last year’s elections.
And Mrs Wina said government will not rush to conclusions about who could be behind the fires and other acts of sabotage witnessed in the country recently but will wait for the police to complete their investigations.
And Mrs Wina has urged the suspended United Party for National Development MPs to be mindful that Zambia has a duly elected President who deserves respect as they go back to the House.
Mrs Wina said as they show respect to her as leader of government business in the House, the opposition legislators should bear in mind that she was President Lungu’s running-mate in last year’s general elections.
