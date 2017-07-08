Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director (Ag) Wesley Chibamba has said TI-Z is proud to usher in a new Board of Directors.

Chibamba revealed that TIZ held its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Fatmols Lodge which saw the election of a new board.

He said TIZ prides itself in practicing the principles of good corporate Governance as evidenced by its ability to conduct board elections as they fall due.

Chibamba noted that it is the belief of TIZ that it is imperative to stick to the principles of good governance especially where ushering in leadership is concerned.

He congratulated the new board of Directors for their election to the board and the new board is comprised of Mr. Rueben Lifuka (Chapter President or Board Chair), Professor Kavwanga Yambayamba (Vice President/Chair), Buumba Kaunga (Treasurer), Professor Lewis Bwalya Chilufya (Committee Member), Dr. Douty Chibamba (Committee Member), Mr. Adam Daka (Committee Member), and Mr. Mulenga Shula (Committee Member)

“We are proud to usher in a new Board of Directors today the 7th July of 2017” Chibamba said