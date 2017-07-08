Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director (Ag) Wesley Chibamba has said TI-Z is proud to usher in a new Board of Directors.
Chibamba revealed that TIZ held its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Fatmols Lodge which saw the election of a new board.
He said TIZ prides itself in practicing the principles of good corporate Governance as evidenced by its ability to conduct board elections as they fall due.
Chibamba noted that it is the belief of TIZ that it is imperative to stick to the principles of good governance especially where ushering in leadership is concerned.
He congratulated the new board of Directors for their election to the board and the new board is comprised of Mr. Rueben Lifuka (Chapter President or Board Chair), Professor Kavwanga Yambayamba (Vice President/Chair), Buumba Kaunga (Treasurer), Professor Lewis Bwalya Chilufya (Committee Member), Dr. Douty Chibamba (Committee Member), Mr. Adam Daka (Committee Member), and Mr. Mulenga Shula (Committee Member)
“We are proud to usher in a new Board of Directors today the 7th July of 2017” Chibamba said
Lifuka has been there for decades if not mistaken, so what’s new about him?
Some niggling feeling about something wrong with this group. I can’t tell what but its there.
Commenting on your own useless post. How pathetic. Look at the same flags kikik ka ndhanje
Ndanje only criminals like you and pf despise transparency international. You are scared of your own shadow don’t worry time will come for you corrupt thugs to answer to the Zambian people. We will ensure we get the answers if it means poking a hot iron bar in your backside. And can I just say that I have just found out that the pf have put a reward for my capture and arrest kikiki I laughed so hard when I got that briefing from our security wings in upnd. Let me warn you that lungu will die before u catch me. Amen
@nez out of topic. Please stick to the subject and stop insulting people who don’t insult. Previously I used to believe that Upnd was intellectually adequate but I’ve seen it’s worse than the KMB call boys. Please enjoy your freedom while it lasts.
“It seems Lungu is using the fire as a justification for increased authoritarian rule. The nation which was once famous for providing refuge to South Africans who were escaping the tyranny of the apartheid government, is now in the clutches of tyranny,” the National Union of Metal Works in South Africa (Numsa) said in a statement Wednesday.