GREEN Party president Peter Sinkamba says the decision by the President Edgar Lungu to evoke article 31 of the republican constitution will have adverse effects on the nation’s economy.
President Lungu in his address to the nation evoked article 31 of the constitution of Zambia so as to address the security situation due to some incidences of sabotage.
Mr. Lungu explained that government decided to invoke article 31 of the constitution empowers him to declare a state of public emergency if the situation of insecurity threatens national peace.
However, Mr Sinkamba says it is unfortunate that President Lungu’s move will deny Zambians their rights.
Mr Sinkamba said the fragile economy of the nation cannot afford the proclamation as a lot of sectors will suffer the consequences.
The opposition leader said the business community in the country will suffer loses especially those that are in the entertainment sector who he said contribute hugely to the Zambian economy.
“Certain business will have to suffer due to the declaration. This will mostly affect the bars owners and providers of entertainment. These groups contribute hugely to the economy. We should expect a lot of reduction in the reserves of the country,” Mr Sinkamba said.
He added that the consequences of emergency powers outweighs the benefits hence there was need for government to command the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service and the Zambia Police to increase security but still allow people to enjoy their freedom.
“The President declared a state of threatened emergency under article 31 of the republican constitution, this means that the President can enforce emergency powers that will empower him to come with regulations that will authorize searches without warrants, restrictions of movement.
“He (President Lungu) can also authorize the police to conduct other duties which the president feels are necessary under the act,” he said.
Mr Sinkamba further added that the tourism sector will be affected by the proclamation because foreign tourists want entertainment and freedom of movement and not harassment from the local police.
“As Green party we feel that the emergency powers proclamation was unnecessary because we could still deal with cases of arson, anarchy and mischief from various people in the communities with ordinary laws not the emergency laws. Donors also tend to withdraw during such times and our fragile economy will not with stand this,” he said.
It will have adverse effects for you criminals not the law abiding citizens
Sinkamba nothing will change. It has always been there, in fact worse. Formal is better.
Focus on Chitalu Chilufya… Medical marijuana is more economical than state of emergence.
Some leaders should learn to be patriotic to this nation. What is business without peace? If this situation is left unchecked lives will be lost and the same critics will shift blame on the President. The President made a timely decision which should be supported by all well meaning Zambians.
This man has been reading too many science fictions books and not understanding any of them. Explain how tightening security in a country will stop entertainment or freedom of movement? Stop and search powers do exist in many developed countries. Zambians are very liberal however, we need to protect our way of life from saboteurs whose only aim in life is to take from others.
Sinkamba, know that it is the details that lend credence to any extra ordinary action. The President is better informed than you and is responsible for the entire country and not just a teaspoonful of so called followers. If you have nothing to say say nothing. Here we are dealing with article 30.
Why don’t people want peace and serenity. It’s like we are so comfortable with anarchy in zambia and it’s course for real concern. The president has said only criminals will not have it easy so where is the problem imwe!
Please Please tell us something we don’t know because actually it is the pf who are having adverse effects on our economy. Not until lungu dies we will continue to experience high costs of living and poverty. If only that fire had burned state house while lungu slept because at least hh would have the new state house they building to go to . amen