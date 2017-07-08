MINISTER of Local Government Vincent Mwale told Parliament on Thursday that the unfinished building at the junction of Katondo Street and Freedom Way in Lusaka’s central business district has remained in that state for a long time because of a series of litigations.
Mr Mwale was responding to a question from Milenge member of Parliament (MP) Mwansa Mbulakulima (PF) who wanted to know why the building has remained incomplete for a long time.
Mr Mbulakulima also wanted to know the owner of the building and the way forward about the structure which poses a threat to life.
“Madam Speaker, the delay in completing the construction of the building in question has been caused by a series of litigations. The structure was originally owned by Zambia State Insurance Corporation which later sold it to Royal Lutanda Company Limited in 2001,” Mr Mwale said.
The minister assured the House that the owners of the building will resume construction works as soon as issues of litigations and financing are finished.
1986? Litigations, meaning court cases or what? If zambian courts can’t pass judgement on buildings, how can they do on UPND political prisoners?
Litigation or no litigation who are the registered owner’s?
The council has a responsibility to ensure that building in the city adhere to required safety standards to protect the public.
This building near one of The city busiet places clearly has not complied even with minimum safety standards!
Sadly we never learn from our own disasters!
Exactly 1986…..It’s like the now completed Carousel Centre which started a little earlier than that
Kikiki ati working government. Useless baboons. Paralegal hippos Kiki. If lungu cam fail to build a simple toilet in chawama uou think that rat can complete a building like that. These are things hh will complete. This is not a task for a small boy like lungu.