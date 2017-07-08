Government has engaged Interpol and other international security agencies on the possible extradition of Zambians in the diaspora who are harming the country through social media.
Vice President Inonge Wina told Parliament yesterday that government is signing an agreement with some countries to ensure that they do not continue keeping undesirable characters causing damage to Zambia.
Mrs Wina was responding to a question from Chinsali member of Parliament (MP) Halalwe Mukosa (PF), who wanted to know if government is considering extraditing Zambians living in foreign countries who are inciting sabotage through social media.
“We are in discussion with these countries to ensure that they deport people who are doing damage to our country. The country will be informed as soon as there will be some development on this matter,” she said.
United Party for National Development advisor and social media campaign coordinator Larry Mweetwa applauded the burning of Lusaka City Market few minutes after the fire broke out on Tuesday.
Mr Mweetwa, who is based in the United Kingdom, said on his Facebook page that such acts of destruction should be continued.
“Job well done bane. Let us intensify such acts,” said Mr Mweetwa, who is also believed to be a strategist for the opposition political party.
He attributed the burning of the market to the arrest of treason-charged opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.
“Zambia is on fire as I speak due to the arrest of HH,” he said.
Mr Mweetwa later claimed his Facebook account had been hacked.
Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina says damage to property experienced in the country in the last few months should serve as an eye-opener to security wings to always be on alert to prevent acts of sabotage.
Mrs Wina said this yesterday when she chaired the first meeting for the committee of ministers that President Lungu has constituted to help victims that lost goods and property worth millions of Kwacha at the gutted Lusaka City Market.
“We are expected to examine avenues that will result in the quickest recovery of the markets to help the victims resume their businesses. I expect total participation from all the committee members in championing the plight of the affected traders,” she said.
Mrs Wina said the committee is expected to mobilise resources to help the affected traders as Government did not budget for the disaster in question.
And making a presentation on the assessment done, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national co-ordinator Patrick Kangwa said 1,319 stands were guttered while 1,911 were not affected by the inferno.
Mr Kangwa said some stalls at the gutted market were looted in the process and that business activities could be allowed to be conducted in the part which was not affected by the inferno.
He, however, said electricity and water supply which had been interrupted could be a challenge.
Mr Kangwa said the affected traders are submitting their particulars and details of property they lost in the fire.
She said a Zambian citizen identified as Micheal Ngondwe has donated K1,500 to the affected victims through DMMU and has urged other stakeholders to come on board.
And Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale told the committee three alternative places had been identified for the affected traders.
Larry mweetwa Kiki
When you spread false news and incite violence as the likes of New Evil Zombie (Nez), Wanka like Lilo, bucketbrains, wansala wanzelu, chiyaya and the rest of these blood thirsty sa.tanic cretins that are a curse onto themselves and their families its best to sort out such lowlifes. How do you wish death on people??? Even when the late Great MCS was sick you UPND dev.il worshippers are on record on this site of wishing him to die! Shame on you blood thirsty animals! And then you wonder why God has denied you to rule!!! May you remain cursed until you change your evil ways!
Larry has to sue PF government for billions. Including parliament. What facts did Larry have about the fires? He was just speculating, and who agreed with him?
Mweetwa for years blogging as Wanzelu is just an overzeous discombulated simpleton with an identity crisi. He is too bitter and clueless in matters of state security and Governance. No skilled or trained operative would be hallucinating the way the boy barks. Ignoring him at state level would be best as patriots can easily and adequetly prove that he yaps out of protruding ignorance yet ever vulnerable. Being a reserve in the British Army does not give one depth and sophistications found in the mystery world of security operations.
We in the diaspora are able to speak the truth about the issues concerning our homeland. Unlike our country men and women back home in Zambia, who are scared of police and state brutality!
“The diaspora can speak truth to power in ways that is not imaginable in their own homeland.” ‘Filling the void’.
‘Filling the void’.
“The diaspora can speak truth to power in ways that is not imaginable in their own homeland.”
Silencing Zambians with threats will not change that fact that, “The government full of LIARS
Stu.pid woman just shut up you do not know how western countries operate. Indeed Zambia has gone to the dogs when you have such idi.ots as law makers. I warm you to watch your backs.
Larry mweetwa is British, have proof beyond any reasonable doubt, not those manufactured lies, you will have him,,,,,otherwise kiss it good bye
These PF mother fckers are dreaming and can as well kiss my ar.se if they think Britain can do their bidding whether through Interpol or otherwise! Britain is not Uganda or Rwanda that have stupid rulers that have no morals and swimming in the same filthy with Lungu – forget it you ancient and frustrated woman!
Imagine even this OLD fossil Inonge Wina in her last few days being fo,olishly fcked and used by Lungu & Rupiah for hate messages – what for?
THAT’S THE WAY TO GO. THESE PEOPLE MUST BE BROUGHT BACK TO ZAMBIA TO ACCOUNT FOR THEIR INCITATIONS FOR SABOTAGE. ZAMBIA BELONGS TO ALL INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS. SO, IT WON’T BE DIFFICULT TO BRING ANYONE INCITING SABOTAGE WHO LIVES WITHIN THE COMMONWEALTH.
It surprises me that the so-called learned minds on this blog jump to insults without underlining the message in a given statement.
Yes we should and must offer checks and balances. Being in the diaspora offers a diverse view of the world stage and I believe our input to Governance in Zambia is vital. But let us consider Mrs. Wina’s statement ,”Encouraging property damage is diabolical”. No one should encourage evil acts be it Zambians in the diaspora or at home. And others here have jumped to insulting the woman, don’t you know these fires can affect your own blood relatives?
That western worlds cannot agree with the Zambian government on extradition, think twice. Let a British or American living abroad encourage such same acts as Mweetwa, that’s when you will realize how…
continued
how shallow your understanding of western politics is.
Lungu and PF have failed to govern Zambia and they consider stepping down before the soldiers move in force them like they did to KK and Chiluba.
If Lungu and stup1d Kaiser Zulu do not head my advice, this time the coup will be deadly and Lungu will be lucky to survive.
Thanks VP. I can see why the President chose you as a running mate. In this country we have rules that underpin our democracy. History has shown that only those who play by the rules eventually get into gov’t. MMD & then PF have shown this. Disobedience, elitism, tribalism, hate, racism, lies, propaganda, sabotage, etc have never won an election or any significant support. They just build tension & division. For as long as Zambia remains a Christian nation with a majority of practicing & praying Christians God will never allow a party or leader that thrives on such evil values to succeed in any way. Zambians know how divisive those evils are. God Bless Zambia
Stop lying you old lier.. ..you think countries in the West can support your kiezer Zulu brutality and thuggery ????
Hehehehe this is the dull.est PM I have ever see.
@senior citizen we did not ask you who larry is and giving us his background does what exactly?it doesnt take a genius to know that our country is in trouble,he might be a simpleton as you have put it but he has the right to express his views jus as you do,i often find you biased towards the government and if you are that blind to see whats going on perhaps it is you sir who exaggerates his educational prowess
Hacking a Facebook account is common. But the trend in Zambia is to blame UPND.
Nobody is questioning the presence of PF security in guarding City Market, why even we have a functional police?Anyway what is the theory and evidence of how the fire started when the cleaning team was supposed to be present? UPND arsonist sweepers were among PF sweepers and were not seen? UPND magic arsonist?
This scheme is fairly simple.No one could have slipped through the security IF UNKNOWN, if indeed it was arson. If it is arson, then its a known person, who the hacked or told a hacker to hack Mweetwas account, mission accomplished, UPND blamed,next State of Emergency target UPND members,sympathisers and a chief in Southern Province to arrest them detain them without trial …kill UPND
“We have been conditioned to think that only politicians will solve all our problems. But at some point, Maybe we’ll wake up one day and recognize that it was our politicians who created our problems” (Ben Carson quote).
Hurriedly, Rupiah Banda gave his Agent Chagwa his next set of instructions, then hand him the wrong statutory articles he would need invoke to declare a state of emergency before the UPND MPs come back from suspension.
Bo ma Inonge, stop misleading the nation. I know you were born before computers (BBC) but if you seek the truth honestly, and if you cared to consult IT experts, you would have realized what a hoax that post was. That is not Larry’s profile Facebook page. At the rate we are going, a simple hacker can clone anyone’s account, post hate speech and our politicians will believe that lie and cause problems in this country. Old age should manifest wisdom and level headedness, not what we are seeing in our so called leaders today. Lies and hate will not take this country anywhere! Why are you living in fear? This tension is your own creation because you know you have presided over many atrocities and to escape punishment you resort to state capture. Sad!
Mwila, there is precedence. using social media to incite criminal activities can be prosecutable. As for the hacking story, that is quite easy to establish and I highly doubt this is the case. Keep yupping if indeed you r in th US, Tump will gladly give you up.
@nono: You are thinking with your ar.se and NOT using your head! Is there any country in this world that can ever surrender a person to the Zambian dictator and drunkard Lungu – except Uganda and Rwanda of course?
Ar.sewhore!
Oh dear, va Zanda…protection from persecution is different from seeking protection after inciting terrorism. Some people think that acquiring citizenship in another country also gives them immunity to carry out their selfish agendas against their own countries. The US and UK will not harbor terrorists or people inciting violence, in fact, they will be quick to co-operate in extraditing suspects.
@future zed kwisa naimwe ,us and uk believe in due process of the law and once a person has been nationalized he or she is protected and judged by the law of that country,do you even know what terrorism is?pf has failed to rule within the bounds of democracy and law so they are using an iron fist to be in total control,quite clever if you ask me at this moment they are showing more brain than upnd who keep falling for the traps set for them,if indeed this uk based guy said that nonsense shame on him but still doesnt qualify to be terrorism and he can be extradited,period.
These thugs think any sane western country can extradite any one to the brutality if lungu ? Weather a citizen or not those trumped up treason charges against HH and the brutality meeted out on UPND disqualify Zambia to any extradition arrangements.. ….infact Zambians can now claim asylum listing lungu and the PF brutality against UPND.
Please let them come get me here.Mrs Inonge Wina please sign the papers and send the request cuz I think what you’re talking is bogus.
Ruling by intimidation will not work! It will just cause rebellion.
Wins is so dull she would not even know where the start button is on a computer.
The page quoted was a cloned account by one disgruntled patriotic front cadre who had a previous fight with Larry after being sent money each month.
That same cadre was working for Wina.
So she has taken her advisors lies and acted to quickly.
The market was guarded by patriotic front members and state police.
Just arrest them first.
VERY FUNNy!! Did you know by doing that you will even empower Zambians living Diaspora illegally grounds to claim asylum or refugee status for fear of being persecuted in their home country and any host country has the fundamental right to protect those with fear of such persecution. Mama Wina, please revoke this tool who ill advised you or where in the universe has such a request been exercised? BUFI
Useless old fossil . If upto now you have failed to catch me and and bring me nez to book even after putting a reward for my arrest. You serious think you can manage those abroad. I have even given you my address but you are scared because you know u lack any legal basis. This dictatorship way of thinking will lead to the death of lungu amen
Govnt should speed up this work to arrest die hard tribalits such as Larry Mweetwa,spaka like lilo(Hamusonde),NEZ (Mwiinga),Wanzelu(Nchimunya),etc.all these tongas wasting their years abroad while us true patrotic Zambians are helping our country to develop must be brought here and join their tonga god HH in jail!!!
THESE ARE CURSED CREATURES WHO SHOULD BE SENT TO AN EARLY GRAVE FOR WISHING ZAMBIA HELL BECAUSE OF HH!!they dont know politics.for them anything not done by HH is wrong.only HH would change Zambia into America-this is what they believe in!!SADLY FOR THEM,MANY ZAMBIANS CONSIDER HH TO BE A PERSON BENT ON DIVIDING ZAMBIA ON TRIBAL LINES BECAUSE HIS POLITICS FOCUS ON TRIBALISM!!
Please Govnt cage those f00ls fast!!!
You are an *****. Your exposure to the western world has not helped in the way you understand politics. Maybe it is because your stu.pidity in embedded into your DNA.
Njimbu it is very easy for you to claim you are in Zambia and spill that tribal venom. I challenge you to come back home and go to southern province and spill that faecal matter and see how you will be skinned alive. Failures like you and lungu cannot take criticism. A true leader takes criticism by sitting down with opposition and ironing things out. However that dog lungu cannot do that because deep down he knows he IS NOT ZAMBIAS PRESIDENT. A dead lungu a better Zambia.
Pay this homo no mind.
He thinks the West has time for PF cr.ap ??
I would be in total shock if any civilized and democratic state would extradite someone for expressing their freedom of speech…
This cannot be relied upon because people’s accounts are being hacked day in and day out. Another ploy of dictatorship by the PF government.
Everything to you people is trivial. You are so intelligent than the dull kaponyas in the rest of the country, right?? When hh did what he did in Mongu, it was a traffic offence. Your mps get suspended from parliament, you take the matter to court so that you can show the dull judges how you were exercising for freedoms?? Now you want to show the British how they should apply their laws??
I CAN ASSURE YOU, BY THE TIME THE SECURITY WINGS ARE DONE WITH YOUR PEOPLE, THEY WILL BE SINGING DONCH KUBEBA!!! Boma ni Boma, mwana!!!!
I dont think the british government will tolerate such a stupid and baseless request for extradition .
Hopeless and despotic PF think any one is a target like the poor mourners they attack at funerals ?????
This is a very very Du.ll GRZ that has no clue of international treaties, to them international treaties means corruption and borrowing.
The people you are asking to do that are able to establish thru technology whether its true Larry did post that material. Then they will look at the merits of the case, if they have time for you and your government
If you fabricated that and on top of that you are requesting for an extradition, you are not helping Zambia’s standing in the eyes of the civilized world
We warned you not long ago that Zambia was heading down the path of Zimbabwe and you gave us dogs abuse. Now this is naked proof. For your own information the City market was a ploy by PF to blame the UPND and make a case for activating the state of emergency so that he can sort out HH and people like Kambwili, please wake up Zambians
So the PF also fabricated Larry Mweetwa’s Facebook post ?
If you cannot be extradited why the anxieties? Just deal with it. You think you are untouchables remember BOMA NI BOMA. Ask HH he also used to say that no one can touch him.
Ni Boma us nyoko?
Ni BOMA ya Nyoko?
Lemba
Poking fun and ridiculing your fo.olish.nes
ati is anxieties ?
Iwe Lemba no one is afraid of this idi.ot called Lungu and his buffoons. He wants to run the country as if it is his personal property. Worse still his is an illegitimate president and you know that.
All I can say is let’s wait and see if any single extradition will happen from this. It’s all propaganda! It’s all talk and no actionable evidence. It’s meant to shutup-pula you bloggers abroad. Instead of running the country, they’re obsessed at policing everyone. Take criticism bane and man up don’t behave like cry babies!
Chipantepante, random acts of madness. I don’t know why this is the best person in Zambia to occupy the VP’s office. The other day she was on camera blaming the opposing for the fire while police investigations are still ongoing. She was using words like, “they will feel our weight” , something I find unacceptable and disgusting, especially coming from the VP. They again setup the the opposition by taking the so called request for approval of Art. 31 to a Parliament full of their own people. Right now It does not represent the people of Zambia fairly. Yes some Zambians can’t read, write and reason but some are highly educated, articulate and can see through your unsophisticated maneuvers. Shame on her! I thought she was supposed to be an educated adult or ‘leader’.
…… HH stubbornly approached the Judge president of the Concourt and claimed that his lawyers had abandoned him for no reason, deliberately omitting to state the actual reason of lack of evidence. He appealed to the Judge to use her conscience to give him just a little more time over the weekend (beyond the 14 days legal limit) to appoint another set of lawyers to compile the evidence that he had gathered. At this time and by appealing to the Judge for an extension of the legal limit, HH acknowledged that he knew and understood that tge petition had a 14 day lifespan up to midnight that night. The only legal position available to the Judge at that moment was to advise HH that
1. the petition would expire at midnight,
2. that the withdraw of his lawyers had no bearing on tne 14 day…
……. The only legal position available to the Judge at that moment was to advise HH that
1. the petition would expire at midnight,
2. that the withdraw of his lawyers had no bearing on tne 14 day period, and most important
3. that the petitioner was himself HH and not his lawyers, therefore he could present the “evidence” that he claimed to have right there and then up to midnight
4. that presenting his “evidence” beyond time was not going to change the 14 day legal limit.
For some weird and inexplicable reason which we may never ever know anytime soon, the Judge President “allowed” the extension in the mistaken belief that she could use her authority to get the full bench to acceot her “decision”. But the other judges refused to breach the Constitution with both HH’s…
……But the other judges refused to breach the Constitution, with both HH’s and President Lungu’s learned lawyers observing with eagle eyes.
The rest is history and now we have a state of threatened emergency due to the actions of people who profess to “love Zambia, democracy, unity and peace so dearly” that they want to have a chance to rule it at all costs including arson, sabotage and all manner of illegally.
He is not the only one, even on this forum we have a lot of people from both camps using hate speech, they too should be rounded up.
A message for the VP. Zambians in the diaspora should not be treated as a threat. Actually Zambians in the diaspora are among the greatest assets Zambia has currently. They are the ears and eyes of Zambia into the world. My advice to you, harness their experience and potential. Given a chance, they could be the greatest architects of entrepreneurship and other development projects in Zambia because, believe me, they know the real issues in Zambia, they have been in and out of Zambia. Frankly speaking, they have seen more than an average Zambian back home. If properly harnessed, their energy, social networks and influence can bring the greatest impact on the development of Zambia. Remember “Zambia is for all Zambians”
“The country will be informed as soon as there will be some development on this matter,” she said.
Sure? OK, only I’m not holding my breath.
The title of my article above @ 24, 25, 26 was “The truth about the UPND presidential petition”. For some reason LT decides to hold it under the oretext of moderating. Let me try to reproduce it below.
The truth about the presidential petition:
On that Friday night in September 2017, HH’s lawyers advised him that the 14 day period for the presidential election petition was expiring at midnight. Their concern was that after 14 days HH and GBM had not provided them with evidence despite all the delaying tactics that they (lawyers) had put in place such as demanding that President Lungu step aside and Speaker takes over. HH had no answer for that but insisted that the lawyers do something about it (“I don’t pay you for doing nothing,”). According to the Constitution there was nothing…
You are a lier.. ….every one is baffelled why lungu would block a simple court case if he won……as if 14 days will change the election results.
Why would some how won rather be called a theif and rule over a divided nation then let a simple court case go ahead…..whst are PF afraid of ??
If a suspect rapist refuses a DNA test he is hiding some thing.. ..
Judge Chibomba had been conniving with HH. You will recall the words of HH before elections. Let me quote them for those who have forgotten. HH’s own words,”I will not accept the elections results, unless they are won by me, and there will be Armageddon if I don’t win. Last but not the least, even if Lungu wins, his win will be be overturned by the Constitutional Court.” end of quote.
1. I will not accept election resultss
2. The elections have to be won by me
3. No win for me will call for Armageddon
4. The role of the Constitutional court will be to overturn Lungu”s win and declare me,HH, president.
HH is a principled man: He has stuck to what he promised to do before elections.
When HH promised Armageddon : The police took it as a joke
When HH started Armageddon in…
Foot note:
Lawyers work on information or evidence that you provide them and turn it into legal arguments. In other words, if you dont give lawyers any information they cannot build a case. In IT lingua its also called “garbage in, garbage out”.
UPNDonkeys should not be misled by underfive on the so called “hearing” of the petition. Without evidence being adduced the “petition” should not have been there in the first place. On the face of it, it was an abuse of the Concourt’s time but the truth is that the two petitioners only used it as a cover for ill motives which are now emerging. It seems the petitioners wanted to use it only as a cover to remove the President so that they could take advantage of the security vacuum that would be created. You can see this from the bitterness…
You are a lier.. ….every one is baffelled why lungu would block a simple court case if he won……as if 14 days will change the election results.
Why would some how won rather be called a theif and rule over a divided nation then let a simple court case go ahead…..whst are PF afraid of ??
If a suspect rapist refuses a DNA test he is hiding some thing.. ..
You can see this from the bitterness that was exhibited when they failed to remove the President. Look carefully at all their statements and you see that bitterness. Thank you to the Concourt and the President’s legal team for saving Zambia from “armageddon”.
And of course the larger share of the credit goes to our beloved President for standing firm to protect Zambia as per his oath of office.
If a suspect rapist refuses a DNA test he is hiding some thing.. ..
We cant allow such lawlessness ! Cage Larry Mweetwa NOW !!!!!!!!
Larry Mweetwa the UPND terrorist has even deactivated his Facebook account…If he’s innocent why has he done this…He’s forgotten that he cannot hide and he still holds a Zambian Passport which is a Government property and can still be withdrawn at anytime…Why are all UPND Terrorists panicking and are insulting…
@ Spaka like lilo;
What is really wrong with your thinking?do you think upnd can just wake up any day and say alllow our petition be heard after 14 days as stated in the constitution elapsed in September 2016?Do you really think any judge in Zambia would hear a case against the constitution?LEARNING SOME BASIC LAW COULD HELP YOU A LOT!!its not PF blocking upnd’s petition but OUR CONSTITUTION.SO TELL UPND MPS TO AMEND IT.IF NOT,THE STOP TROUBLING YOUR HEART AS 2016 ELECTIONS ARE LONG GONE AND NOBODY CAN REVERSE ECL’S VICTORY!!
Upnd cheated people in 3.5 provinces that icc will declare HH as 2016 winner soon,BUT THAT SOON NEVER COME AND IT SHALL REMAIN SOON UNTIL NEXT ELECTIONS IN 2021!!