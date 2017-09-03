

PF youths in Northern Province have joined Eastern Province counterparts’ call for MMD leader Felix Mutati, who is also Finance Minister, to resign from government.

The youths who were led by Burton Bwalya yesterday have accused Mr. Mutati of jeopardizing the PF while strengthening MMD grass-root structures.

They have since given Mr. Mutati a 24 hour ultimatum to resign from government or relinquish his MMD leadership position.

This came to light when the youths presented a petition to party provincial vice chairperson Peter Mwansa in Kasama , yesterday.

The youths further alleged that Mr. Mutati has concentrated on promoting his presidential ambition at the expense of his ministerial work.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr. Mutati by broadcast time failed as he was unre4achable by his mobile phone.