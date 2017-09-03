PF youths in Northern Province have joined Eastern Province counterparts’ call for MMD leader Felix Mutati, who is also Finance Minister, to resign from government.
The youths who were led by Burton Bwalya yesterday have accused Mr. Mutati of jeopardizing the PF while strengthening MMD grass-root structures.
They have since given Mr. Mutati a 24 hour ultimatum to resign from government or relinquish his MMD leadership position.
This came to light when the youths presented a petition to party provincial vice chairperson Peter Mwansa in Kasama , yesterday.
The youths further alleged that Mr. Mutati has concentrated on promoting his presidential ambition at the expense of his ministerial work.
Efforts to get a comment from Mr. Mutati by broadcast time failed as he was unre4achable by his mobile phone.
That’s PF for you…the bottom line is “Presidential Ambitions”. These cadres are being used by Jonathan, democracy is finished in Zambia
Mutati should be hot or cold, as long as he remains lukewarm he will be spewed out like diarrhea.
PF should understand that they have a coalition government formed between PF and MMD faction, as such Mutati is not a PF member, he is a legitimate MMD faction leader.
Therefore, he has all the rights to mobilize his party.
Interestingly, how come ECL is silent on this matter, waiting until the worst happens? By him being docile, makes those cadres think they are right. Yesterday was the Eastern province, today Northern province, what comes after?
Mutati is part and parcel of the Global elite group that comprises Anglo-America and has the likes of HH as its chola boy! Why were Mutati and HH together in 2014???
No we don’t want anything to do with MMD! Let those MMD guys go and join the political dustbin called UPND…Dora can follow Mutati as well!
Mutati is the president of mmd and all you Dalo chaps from pf know this very well. Mutati has not resigned from his party so why should he not reorganise his party? You decided to work with mmd because you don’t have anyone who could have been FM (you are all not well educated) and also you could not have bitten UPND without them.
For cadres to have the audacity to protest against a serving Minister in such a coordinated manner, just know that they have been hired by the appointing authority, in this case, President Jonathan himself. Who doesn’t know that Mutati is a president of one wing of the MMD. Why is it an issue now and not when he was appointed? When Chikwanda was Minister, civil servants used to get paid on 36th, not anymore these days. Under Mutati, there are signs that the economy is getting back on track, albeit at slow pace. Careful with what you wish for, you may wake up one day and find Kampamba Mulenga or Kampyongo as Finance Minister.
In Pf, Whoever Has Presidential Ambitions Is An Enermy, He/She Disturbalises The Party, Shud Resign Or Expelled. Its Like Edward Jonathan Lungu Is Using These Cadres So That Everyone Who Has Presidential Ambitions Should Leave The Pf Or Govt Position. Zambia’s Democracy Is Dead. Democracy In Zambia Only Exists In The Heads Of Pf Thugs.
PF , please make calls which are genuine, what jeopard is mutati making in your party. You are just confusing the nation.Mr. Mutati has made tremendous progress in the economy, what else do you want?Who do you want to be the finance minister at the moment in PF, NO ONE!!!!!
Analyse issues and then make your calls which should be accepted by well meaning zambians.
Mr. President, never ever make the mistake of firing mutati, if you do then remember that 2021 you will never make it.
Has someone bought you in order to disturb the economy so that the blame should on the president?
I now understand that u are just a disorganised party.
Have ever seen mutati reading when giving any speeches, one off thing, that should show you his IQ.
VIVA MUTATI, VIVA ZAMBIAN ECONOMY
If you want someone to be fired from the government, these are:
1. Christopher Yaluma – Mines Minister
2. Joice Simukoko – Labour minister.
Why don’t you call for the resignation of the above ministers, have you not seen what is happening in the mining industry and how the general labour force is been mishandled by the so called investors.
Am reaaly shocked with the PF youths, dont be used guys.
Awe Ba Mutati fipe fya Ng’ombe.
Zambians sure !!!!!!!!!!!! Clive Chirwa mwatamfya and now felix mutati?????????. Its like (PF) Zambians only appreciate dunderheads .Felix as finance minister has performed exceptionally. Forget politics and lets move this country forward for heaven sake.
Youths????
Just fight for more places i. Colleges and vocational schools. Leave politics to politicians and join them when you are mature enough to understand it
The Moment They Fire Mutati The Kwacha Will Shoot To K20 Against The Dollar. Its Like The Want Kampyongo Or Lusambo Or Kampamba To Be The Finance Minister. Watch Out Ba Pf.
Both Nothern And Eastern Province Pf Youth Shud Be Complain That Why Is Govt. Only Building Roads In Lsk And C/belt Leaving Ours Very Bad For A Long Time, Not Vaupuba Ivi.
Mutati Has The Right To Revamp His Party. He Did Not Say That I Shud Mobilise MMD While Disturbing Pf In Some Parts Of The Country. Get That One Clear, Eastern Province Is Not A Pf Strong Hold Like Wat Davies Mwila Said. Its MMD & PF Combination That Made You To Be In Govt. If It Was Not For That, Pf Would Have Been In Opposition Again.
This alliance was forged in the pit latrine, it won’t last.
I think national interests should be above political and party interests.The big question would be whether Mr Mutati is excuting his national duties better than any second choices parties have in mind. Separate political parties from state.The notion of thinking the party is the state is counter development.Personaly i do not mind what party anyone in public office belongs as long as the same does a good job for the nation .Professionalism is compromised when people are viewed through lenses of party,tribe,color or creed.Let us grow out of this way of thinking.
Any one who lungu thinks has presidential ambitions is in trouble in Zambia.. …only for lungu….what a thug
Desperate politicians lyk kambwili and fake pastor nevers mumba are the sponsors of ths youth to disturbilise pf. Shame on you backslide pastor mumba and copper dealer kambwili who cheat himself to be popular
Dont cry for democracy, these chwe chwe guys are not suposed to be there!
This is what you get when you have a large population of youths who don’t have anything to do. They are not in colleges, don’t have jobs and are not engaged in any meaningful economic activities. They were sold a promise that jobs would be created, they danced to “dununa reverse” and now reality has hit them.Things are bad. The future is bleak. Watch and see how the hungry youths will be scampering for scraps of food during independence day celebrations. Zambia is doomed. This is what you get when you elect visionless leaders.
I think Oscar is behind this
Mutati’s position as Minister of Finance is weakened and its not possible for him to discharge his supervision of the treasury and the Zambian economy. The moment ZRA publicly disputed his ministerial statement, he should have known that his days are numbered. Mutati is treacherous and should have known that President Lungu will find out his activities. Ba Mutati has been using IDC CEO to champion his agenda across the country and that why he wants IDC to takeover Inter-Market Bank so that he mobilizes finances with Sikutwa as his chief fundraiser. The President should clean up IDC as it is clearly working in the Minister’s interest and not the President. The Minister of Finance is a traitor