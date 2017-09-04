Ruling PF Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme says Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is a frustrated politician.
Mr Chitembe who likened Mr. Kambwili to a man whose proposal had been turned down by a woman and in frustration goes out to accuse her of prostitution urged the Roan MP to desist from attacking President Edgar Lungu.
He said allegations by Mr. Kambwili that there is rampant corruption in the PF government should be dismissed.
Mr Chiteme wondered why Mr. Kambwili only spoke about corruption after he was fired.
He was speaking on Sunday during the PF interactive session in Kitwe.
“When did he (Kambwili) see corruption? Is it when he was in government or after he had been fired. If I (Chiteme) saw corruption in government, I would resign not after batanfya (I get fired), ” Mr. Chiteme said.
“It’s like waya mukufya umwanakashi lilya akukana elyo wamba ukumutuka (It is like you propose a lady and she turns you down and then you start insulting her) It does not make sense,” He added.
Mr Chiteme urged Zambians not to take Mr Kambwili’s allegations seriously because he only started seeing corruption after he was fired.
The Nkana MP has also challenged Mr. Kambwili to withdraw the court case and test his popularity in Roan constituency.
Yes, everyone is frustrated with PF. My chicken is frustrated. My dog is frustrated. Even flies are more frustrated, there are no more leftovers pafishala.
frustrated
fr??stre?t?d/
adjective
1. feeling or expressing distress and annoyance resulting from an inability to change or achieve something.
WE ARE ALL FRUSTRATED WITH THE IMPOTENT AND BAD GOVERNANCE OF ZAMBIA. WE HAVE CHANGED POLITICAL ADMINISTRATORS ONLY TO END WITH THE WORST IN PF. WHY CAN’T ZAMBIA ACHIEVE GOOD GOVERNANCE?
You are still frustrated until further notice because PF is still in power and upnd will be in opposition until further notice…..
Talk about development, not people please. If Kambwili is frustrated, how does it put food on my table
Why is it that people who are purporting to be frustrated are those in Diaspora….. as can be seen the flags of countries they are writing from against their names. Mwembutushi why are you saying trash about Mother Zambia? We all know that you are frustrated because you expected to achieve a lot on your way to wherever you are only to be put in jobs which the whites shun……nurses are cleaning feaces in homecare homes…. Managers are clerks of the white folks correcting files and taking them around.
You are busy trying to off load your frustration on Mother Zambia and the ruling PF as if it’s them who told you to go abroad. We have accrued assets which you will not have when you bounce back, I know you are just ashamed to see that those of us who sacrificed to work for mother…