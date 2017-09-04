The outright condemnations of Hakainde Hichilema (HH) published in the Lusaka Times on September 2, 2017 under the heading, “HH condemned for denouncing the Judiciary while in South Africa” need challenging.
Among others, ten institutions and individuals have flashed negative profiling of HH before the readers. These are: Monica Kanjimana who is executive director at the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue, Emmanuel Mwamba who is Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Alex Ng’oma tripling as lecturer, researcher and analyst at the University of Zambia, Boniface Chembe who is executive director at Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes, Chimfwembe Mwenge serving as Foundation for Democratic Process executive director, Patriotic Front media director Sunday Chanda, PF member Edwin Lifwekelo, Former UPND vice-president Canisius Banda, New Congress Party president Peter Chanda, and “MMD” spokesperson Raphael Nakacinda.
The named persons are important leaders in their various institutions. What they choose to say can either build or destroy Zambia. They can either inform and help the Zambian public to have right perspectives on important governance challenges of our time or misinform the Zambian public and fuel ambiguities. Ambiguities are like a double-edged sword. They perpetuate impunity on the part of self-serving leaders and confuse citizens that become paralyzed by careless throwing of words in a discourse. A close look at some of the terms used to condemn HH reveals a deliberate effort to paint HH as a black sheep in the Zambian political family. It is peculiar that those that may be considered as Zambia’s critical leaders see something odd about what HH said while in South Africa. Would this apparent subjectivity explain the maze Zambia finds herself at such a critical time that demands pragmatic leadership in all institutions? Could it be that many leaders are ruffled by the man’s no-nonsense, logical approach to reasoning, sharing of his experiences and the reasons he shares them with the world?
Monica Kanjimana is quoted as having said:
“It’s very sad that Mr. Hichilema decided to go abroad to denounce the Judiciary instead of airing his grievances through established channels in Zambia. We are very disappointed that the opposition leader, who was barely three days ago at church promising to dialogue and promote reconciliation, decided to go to another country to say the opposite. We are strongly opposed to his behaviour of disparaging state institutions, especially using international media platforms. Our leaders should learn to use home-grown solutions for their problems. Mr. Hichilema should have quietly confided in various stakeholders here in Zambia before going abroad. He must have confidence in our state institutions.”
As executive director at the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue Monica should demonstrate better communication skills. As chief executive officer for an organization promoting interparty dialogue she is expected to take a pre-emptive stance when commenting on matters that need dialogue. HH is her potential client in the all-important national dialogue and reconciliation. How will condemning HH give him confidence in her institution? Does Monica have the necessary emotional intelligence that would make her effective in resolving divisive elements in our political arena? Why should criticizing the Zambian judiciary anywhere in the world make Monica sad?
Like Raphael Nakachinda who said Hichilema has exhibited high levels of political immaturity by disparaging State institutions in foreign land, why is Monica (and Raphael) opposed to HH disapproval of state institutions? What is wrong in responding to questions raised by the international media?
One of the characteristics of emotional intelligence is empathy. Has Monica ever put herself in HH’s shoes? Is she aware that the police (a state institution) went to his private property without a permit and forced their way on the premises, damaged property, and brutalized HH, his wife, children and relatives? Does she ever imagine herself being incarcerated for 127 days under inhuman conditions over unattainable trumped up charge of treason? Monica must be alive to the presidential election petition that has never been heard by the Constitutional Court (a state institution) because of what I think is an illegal technicality? Does Monica expect HH to praise what many Zambians think are dysfunctional and paralyzed state institutions? How does the CEO of an important organization twist facts? Where is the evidence to the effect that HH said something opposite to what he said at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross Church, “promising dialogue and promoting reconciliation”?
Out of the nine cited as commentators that took exception to remarks made by the UPND leader while in South Africa four used the word patriotic in its various forms (patriotism, unpatriotic) and three have mentioned HH tarnishing Zambia’s image abroad, speaking ill of Zambia, and discrediting the country. They all chose to use ambiguous words to achieve their partisan interests, deliberately being “economical” on truth.
Being patriotic in this context means “having or expressing devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country”. A country can be defined as a region that is identified as a distinct national entity in political geography”. For those that take exception to HH’s remarks they are, in effect, saying HH is not devoted to and does not vigorously support Zambia. Such a position is laughable. How does anyone profile in such a way a person that exemplifies passion for a better Zambia, Africa, and the world? Is commitment to ensuring that Zambia stops anyone from practicing dictatorship not being devoted to and supporting Zambia? Is desiring institutional reforms such as the police not being patriotic? In his address HH said that he remained indebted to the people of his country and that “our country does not need guns or mighty men with guns but it needs leadership…that will realize that God hates injustices. This is patriotism.
HH’s address in South Africa on 31st August 2017 was in the context of building democracy not only in Zambia but in the region and on the continent of Africa. He gave examples of injustices committed in Zambia and urged neighbouring countries not to watch the injustices because what affects Zambia affects all. A summary of his speech includes the following:
- His brutal arrest, torture and vandalizing of his property by over 200 police officers on 10th and 11th April 2017 and subsequent incarceration under inhuman conditions.
- He pointed out that Zambia “is undergoing very difficult times, where citizens cannot fully stand to talk and say this is the Zambia we want.”
- Breakdown in the rule of law which needs urgent attention by all well-meaning bodies.
- His arrest because of disputing elections through the courts of law.
- He talked about the need for an independent judiciary that will operate freely. He referred to contradictory rulings by the Constitutional Court on the hearing of the presidential petition.
- He talked about the maiming of UPND members for wearing their party regalia and the suppression of freedom of the press (including closure of media houses), assembly, association, and speech.
Reviewing the speech and listening to video recordings one hardly sees how HH tarnished Zambia’s image, spoke ill of Zambia or discredited the country.
Making such assertions is failing to differentiate between Zambia (the country) and Zambia’s institutions? As Elias Munshya rightly pointed out when responding to Emmanuel Mwamba, it is the duty of citizens to talk well of their country but it is not their duty to speak well of their governments. Governments must earn respect of citizens by doing what is morally and legally right.
By Mapanza H Nkwilimba
Mapanza H Nkwilimba you are not qualified to comment on this matter. You are biased toward upnd and your contribution or analysis is SKEWED!!!
Going to the airport to dance and welcome your president is not tge definition of been patriotic. Get this in your thick head.
@Divide, what has the airport and dancing got to do with anything???
And what has mapanza got to do with upnd???
@ Zambian 1mbecile
If you had functional brain, you should try to understand meaning of the words “Democracy”; “Rule of Natural Justice” and “Patriotism” before showing your true non-existing intellectual level. Carry on sucking
to the vise and anointed one. You never know, he may drop few pieces of silver in your greedy hand.
@Divide: Mapanza’s view is one sided!! ZP approached hh’s house and asked to take him, he refused and hid in his bunker-why didn’t he cooperate?? Then you call it brutalised today: what a bunch of hogwash!!! If hh was straight, he would have complied. Mapanza is not being truthful, just like the rest of you upnd zealots who can’t tell right from wrong as long as it is hh doing it!!
Approach someone in the dead of the night like indoshi, switch power off, and you expect someone to welcome you? Uli ndoshi iwe, answer the question who stood against jona in kabwe?
@ Zambian Citizen, NOTE that HH was not approached by ZP. He was brutally apprehended by Edwards police. Don’t dare change facts when you think it suits you.
We should not be narrow minded but look at things holistically.Pointing out our faulty institutions is not being unpatriotic,infact it is very patriotic.It means you care enough to point out things that should be corrected so our future generations go through better systems. From the time KK was accused of treason and thrown in jail,to the changing of the constitution to fix ‘KK’,to the arrest of Michael Sata,the false accusations of RB,removing RB’s immunity as ex president ,the constant arresting of HH,Nevers Mumba and journalists,to the treason charge of HH ALL show a rot in our systems.They need to be fixed or this circus will continue for years to come. It doesn’t matter which party you support ,we need to review our systems.Copying and pasting systems from other countries won’t…
I hate and can’t die for:
– Patriotism
– Nationalist
– Tribalism
@Lezgee: You upnd supporters especially the ones in diaspora, are badly informed for one simple reason. Your party hides the truth and tells you lies so that you can religiously follow them. Why did hh’s incarceration take more than 8 hours?? because he refused to come out, ZP had to break in. Stop believing the lies of these people, they will lead you astray!!!!
All those quoted above are people whose integrity has been compromised after partaking of the corrption in high-ranking government portfolios.
These pipo remind me of my late DOG: it was sleepy & dwanzy when I wasnt around. The moment it saw me, it would become active & bark at passersby.
Non of these pipo have condemned the torture, the detention on fake charges, the sh1tting in a bucket, the chaining HH to a wall in a standing position, the solitary confinement.
@Zambian Citizen, if you think breaking into somebody’s house in the middle of the night, whith power cut off, heavy armed security of thugs in uniforms is an approach that HH should have taken gently and should have easily handed himself to them, then I have no reason further debating with you. You are as daft as your ruling clique that went ‘summoning’ opposition party members on a foreign soil hoping they would come running to them.
Most pfuls don’t even know what the word patriotic mean.
You do not denounce your country or government on foreign soil – period. Ask the Americans and they will educate you very well.
@Abilima
What do you know about Americans bwana?!! Isn’t Snowden American? Or are you being selective with your lies? Just say that you support PF and therefore everything HH does is rubbish in your eyes…we will respect you for your shocking short-sightedness. Michael Sata went all around the world despising Zambia in his widely broadcasted speeches – to the point where he even openly supported homosexuality. Was SATA unpatriotic? You PF twats have shocking dullness…it is even becoming a danger to own yourselves.
The international community does not distinguish between “Zambia” and the Zambian Government as you would like us believe…all they see is a bunch of Zambians from a particular tribal grouping speaking ill of their country in the strongest terms possible, hence tarnishing the image of Zambia abroad based on tribal lines. Period.
Can’t we get brainy debates, than always running tribal bushy chants.
Well said Mapanza. If there is anyone tarnishing the image of Zambia it was the Police in the manner they arrested HH and judiciary for keeping him so long cells. By the way, It is the same group of people who said nothing when HH was arrested, how he was arrested and stayed so long cells without trial. As far as I read there is nothing wrong that HH said while in South Africa. He stated how Zambia was and he made various recommendations which I think are progressive.
HOW HAS hh DONE IN BUILDING DEMOCRACY WITHIN upnd??? 11 YEARS WITHOUT A CONVENTION??? WHAT A “TEACHER” OF DEMOCRACY!!!
Born as 1mbecile, live as 1mbecile, you will die as 1MBECILE
Who stood against jona at the pf fist of fury convention in kabwe, give us the name student of semicracy. If you don’t let your mouth shut for ever.
I think if the UPND grassroots and other members call for a convention or if some one wishes to challenge HH , they will be welcome unlike in PF where violence and threats of violence, dismissals are used on anyone who has presidential ambitions.
If anyone in UPND call for a convention, they will be welcomed……it looks like everyone in UPND is happy with the current leadership….
@Terrible: It seems your small brain can’t process anything without your mouth excreting insults. Why should I respond to you when there is nothing of substance that can come out of your compromised and tiny brain????
@ Spaka, Dr. Canicius Banda DID call for a convention, what happened to him????
If only pilgrim was truthful about his calls, he would have not joined pf within seconds of leaving upnd, what did you imbeciles dangle to him?
and Edward Jono wants to go for another term ???
Thank you Mapanza. There is this thing about an average Zambian arising from the lies that we are fed on everyday that we have the best democracy, the best electoral commission, the best judicial system and the most peaceful country in Africa. I’m not sure if it’s from the uncritical school system that we have or sheer dishonesty embedded in our diverse traditions where people lie with straight faces that we are so fvkkd up! Liars and charlatans will defend the most indefensible and pretend to be patriotic over the most glaring form of injustices ever experiences. I surmise that we have too many uneducated schooled imbeciles here and the sad part is most of them have unbridled access to propaganda platforms in form of websites, radio and of course ZNBC. What a shame!
Well done HH , lungu and his PF thugs and the PF rats on LT want to lie to the outside world that everything is ok in Zambia while lungu flies around….sorry but people have the right to know the truth.
Mapanza writes: “HH’s address in South Africa on 31st August 2017 was in the context of building democracy not only in Zambia but in the region and on the continent of Africa.”
I thought building democracy started within one’s own party?? How can I preach democracy when I don’t practice it?? upnd was founded by Mazoka. Sejani put it down clearly that only a tonga can head upnd. After 11 years of taking over, by default, by the systematic elimination of opponents, hh has unanimously never been challenged and any who dare, like Dr. Canicius Banda, are flushed out!!! FELLOW COUNTRY MEN AND WOMEN, IS THIS THE DEMOCRACY WE WANT FOR OUR COUNTRY????
Anti is this democracy we want for our country while lungu is attacking , sacking, and jailing anyone who has presidential ambitions, just the other day lungu sent PF thugs to demonstrate against mutati…..
JUST LIKE NO ONE CHALLENGED MICHAEL SATA IN PF, HH HAS EARNED THE RIGHT TO BE PRESIDENT FOR UPND. STOP YOUR SELECTIVE AMNESIA.
Sata was unanimously endorsed to lead the PF by its membership. His first real shot at the presidency was 2006, he lost. A by-election happened in 2008, he lost before he swept to power in 2011. Two attempts and third time he wins. Those are the trademarks of a winner.
Badaala stood in 2006,2008,2011,2015 & 2016. Five attempts and all lost!! Those are trademarks of a career loser!!! Why would someone challenge Sata if it was apparent that he would soon win?? But badaala has failed 5 times, twice to a newcomer; no wonder Dr. Banda requested a change of leadership.
I don’t care what hakainde vomits but what worries me is his obsession and ties to Maimane’s DA, a front for white imperialists in south Africa. Whenever hakainde is in south Africa expect trouble. Is it because his funders the Oppenheimer family are based there?
Paranoid Fo ol.
Surely, PF has done enough to brainwash you and instil in you a sense of fear, such that you are always talking about white imperialists while diverting from true issues.
What is sad is that the Chinese now want to come and teach you their work ethics, a complete cultural transformation unheard of in the world !!!!!.
Do you call the Chinese too, as imperialists?
Just look at the name “Mapanza H Nkwilimba”, a tonga.can such a person give a balanced view on HH?never.more than 90% tongas are pro HH’s upnd.
These are the people whom Kambwili told in 2016 that if Jesus stood against HH in tongaland,HH would still win!!
WHAT HH DID IN SOUTH AFRICA WAS WRONG-NO TWO WAYS ABOUT IT!!!any politician who aspare to lead Zambia must never speak ill about his or her own country especially abroad.HH should know that only one Zambian can be a president per five years.for now its ECL and all of us should just wait.PAINTING ZAMBIA BLACK ABROAD WONT WIN HH THE PRESIDENCY!!
we all know which tribal grouping you belong to and thus you are brain washed and would support anything the PF thieves do…..
That’s an understatement, 99.8% tongas are hakainde’s up and down cult followers
And 90% of Bembas are blind tribal worshippers of PF and their corruption and mismanagement…
Actually 99.8% tongas are hakainde’s cult followers
@danilelle: You are 100% correct. One of my seniors at work is a tonga. One day over some drinks, he told us straight up that he is upnd by DEFAULT. He further lamented that even all his relatives have to be upnd, no matter what!!
TELLING THE WORLD THE TRUTH WILL SAVE ZAMBIA, NOT THAT CHRISTIAN NATION NONSENSE YOU ALL MEDITATE ON, WHEN YOU ALL KNOW THE RIGHTS OF ZAMBIANS HAVE BEEN CULLED, HOW CAN A NATION CLAIMING TO BE DEMOCRATIC, STOP OPPOSITION PARTIES FROM HOLDING MEETINGS, CLOSE INDEPENDENT PRESS, ITS CITIZENS BE SO AFRAID TO DISCUSS POLITICS THAT THEY USE ALIASES, IS THAT DEMOCRACY. TO BE ARRESTED FOR OVER 100 DAYS WITHOUT BEING CHARGED, IS THAT DEMOCRACY BWANA … GO BACK TO SCHOOL, YOUR PARENTS WASTED THEIR MONEY AND TIME.
I have plenty Bemba friends who are PF by default, forcing their whole families to be PF …..only when they get aggrieved in PF do they wounder in the wilderness…
Utterly useless tripe and hogwash from this Mapanza. If you cadres fail to advise (HH) he will find himself petitioning again in 2021.
What a bunch of silly turds and douche bags
THERE WILL BE PETITION BECAUSE OF VOTE RIGGING LIKE 2016 PERIOD. LUNGU AND PF WERE SO AFRAID OF THE PETITION HENCE FORCED THE USELESS CONSTITITIONAL COURT TO STOP THE PETITION BEING HEARD, LOOK AT KENYA, THATS AN INDEPENDENT JUDICIARY, WOULD YOU DREAM OF SUCH A JUDICIARY WITH YOUR USELESS JUDGES IN ZAMBIA.
Those who condemned HH were expressing their opinion just as you Mapanza you’re expressing yours.
He is a black imperialist. hh knows that Zambians by far he doesn’t inspire them as a leader. He imposed to Zambians by himself as if loved while not.he has notice that only few people from southern, north western and western provinces in their largeness see hope in him but not in many and majority provinces.in Zambia people don’t just vote for one because feels he has money or known by Anglo Americans they vote based on likeness of the party and its manifesto. Let him keep on supported by his fellow Tongans and their tribal cousins.2021 is near dual alliance is coming especially in Lusaka and Copperbelt
So laughable so so laughable and Lungu Inspires you as a leader? with the number of votes HH got despite all the intimidation and unfair application of POA etc the difference between him and Jonathan was only about 100,000 votes. Go figure. There is this exaggeration of PF votes by its followers u speak as if Jonathan won overwhelmingly and it always amazes me. I give u credit for propaganda for sure u know how to play it
Have anyone ever heard the BBC or SKY news speak negatively of the UK? Why are Zambians so dull that they think (that is if they think) that going to other countries to condemn your country shows intelligence?
You, if the leadership or courts in the U.K. Don’t performers according to expectations you see people lining up to Conde them on BBC or sky news, you think those are like your ZNBC ?
This is outright blind, tribal following for HH there is no substance in this reply to the condemnation of your failed statesman. No one in his or her right mind would want to traverse the width and breadwth of this world talking about his own country that he swindled the way HH is doing. Just to remind the UPND hopefuls that this man is just distracting you from real issues of having lost elections for at least five times. He should be apologising to the Zambian for his underfive behaviour and disrespecting the highest office in the land.
You are the one showing blind tribal worship of PF and their corruption and moral decay….
CK,,, ( not the CK u know ) Narrow minded fellows will always look at who’s saying what , and thrive at some tribal inclinations instead of looking at the real issues in that particular topic ? It’s sad ! Mapanza did not say hh is his uncle or whatever , but some of these tribally inclined ****** are so rashy ! This is not about the general membership of upend , but rather a mere subject which needs discussion by all . Issues pertaining to the current state of our country , politics , social and etc . Wake up u children of the evil one ! Think !
Well done HH and the writer of this article. This Monica woman had been exposed to be heading one of the compromised, let me use (corrupted) institution. Where was this lady when hh was languishing in jail on false charge, was she not supposed to be the one who should have tried to diffuse the tension in the country by calling parties to the dialogue table? Where was the voice of her institution, I only heard the other bum who works with her going to the Eastern chiefs to try and convince them to burn upnd in the province, they were practicing tribalism instead. Where is the home grown platform is she talking about when all independent media platforms victims of the brutal system. HH did not derogate the country zambia but of supposed to be independent institutions that are being used by…
The one tarnishing Zambia’s image is Lungu and his PF minions. We attracted ourselves some unnecessary attention by brutally arresting HH and locking him away for treason over a traffic encounter (wasn’t even a traffic offence as he was acquitted of that charge).
Just because Lungu is committing these crimes at home doesn’t mean he is patriotic. He is doing more harm and damage to Zambia’s reputation than the guy who is barely repeating what Lungu has done.
If these sycophants were really serious and meant well, they would be condemning Lungu and his dictatorship tendencies which is the worst unpatriotic behaviour ever.
Since the petition will never be heard through fault of your own (UPND’s) kindly publish the evidence that you have for all to see. I’m not talking about fiction but facts. I personally don’t understand how hh can openly ask the South Africa opposition not to invest in Zambia. He could have sought dialogue through normal diplomatic avenues. QUESTION REMAINS WHAT DID YOU PROMISE THE DA bwana?
LET THE PETITION BE HEARD … WHY ARE SO SCARED THAT EVEN JUDGES YOU CHOSE ARE QUESTIONABLE, LET THE PETITION BE HEARD WHAT ARE YOU AFRAID OF ….. THAT THE FEEDING AT THE TROGH OF CORRUPTION AND MISMANAGEMENT WILL END. ITS NOT UPND WHO ENDED THE PEITION HEARING ITS YOUR CADRES MASQUARENDING AS JUDGES, LOOK THE NAMES OF THE JUDGES, VERY PF …..
The arrest followed the Mongu Road incident. Opposition political parties by definition provide alternative governance strategies to political parties in power. The opposition picks on burning issues for the country, including the economy and rule of law. The opposition leaders criticize government leaders. If the criticism is lacking in sound arguments and convincing reasons, then the criticism will only strengthen the party in power. The game of numbers does have grey areas but generally dominant tendencies emerge. It takes a good DJ to play good music by transforming disadvantages into advantages. Quite clearly, the judiciary can not be contemned without condemning the country itself. Or are you arguing that an election is only free and fair only when I emerge winner? That is nonsense…
The game of numbers does have grey areas but generally dominant tendencies emerge. It takes a good DJ to play good music by transforming disadvantages into advantages. Quite clearly, the judiciary can not be contemned without condemning the country itself. Or are you arguing that an election is only free and fair only when I emerge winner? That is nonsense. The winner is simply the sexiest candidate, or the best Kung Fu fighter.
…if you remember one Michael Chilufya Sata: 2006, election was stolen. 2008, election was rigged, they worked with Dan Kalale of ECZ. 2011: VERY QUIET (because he was winning). As you are saying above doc: “Or are you arguing that an election is only free and fair only when I emerge winner?” THAT IS NOW THE CONTINENTAL BEHAVIOR OF AFRICAN OPPOSITION, LAZY BECAUSE THEY EXPECT THE POPULATION JUST TO VOTE FOR THEM WITHOUT INSPIRING THEM AND EXTREMELY BITTER WHEN REALITY HITS!!!
Thinking in this country seems to be a bigger problem than the economy itself. You incarcerate HH on a very shaky charge. Each time UPND wants to have PEACEFUL rallies to relay their messages, you never allow them and you call yourselves a democracy and the man should go to South Africa and say it is all rosy in Zambia. I will never be UPND myself but why are you treating HH so badly please, I am PF but very ashamed of my party. The guys cant even have a simple rally, always blocked
The man spoke the truth and the truth is what will set us free. If our government is not doing what is needful, they should be ready to be known. Fyanshi ifyakufisa. Only condemn him if he lies, but if he speaks the truth then let God judge between you and him.
The UPND will never rule Zambia and unfortunately they know it.
We all know how and why UPND was formed.
We all know how HH got the position he holds in UPND.
NOTHING has changed about his agenda.
The same reason we rejected him the first time he stood is the SAME REASON we reject him today and forever.
Mwanawasa in his prophetic wisdom said,”they will always be behind like ********”.That’s the behavior being displayed by UPND due to desperation now that HH is leader of UPND illegally after his two terms expired.
Gentlemen,lets all keep our positions and see what happens in 2021.
Whether UPND rules Zambia or not is immaterial to the story at hand. HH went to SA and said things as he perceives them. Also, please let me educate you, civil liberties do not end when you have crossed the Zambian border. Why do you want HH to say good things about Zambia when he is in SA. If HH is a truthful and consistent man, his story should remain consistent in Zambia, SA, New York and indeed any destination he may be in. Why are you asking the man to start lying each time he goes out of Zambia, no ways, let him put things as he perceives them
FOR ONCE, THE WORLD HEARD THE TRUTH ABOUT THE “MODEL OF DEMOCRACY”. ZAMBIANS LIVE IN THEIR LITTLE WORLD … CHRISTIAN NATION, BUT PEOPLE ARE HOUNDED BY THEIR POLICE LIKE ANIMALS, NO ONE CONDEMNED THE GOVT FOR ARRESTING HH UNTIL THE WORLD STARTED ASKING QUESTIONS. ALL YOU PEOPLE DID IS ..FEARING THE POLICE, YOU ALL EVEN STOPPED DISCUSSING POLITCS ON SOCILA MEDIA IN FEAR OF ARRESTS, THEN YOU COME HERE AND TELL HH IS UNPATRIOTIC. THATS UTTER BULL…. HH HAS JUST RAISED THE DEBATE ABOUT ZAMBIA TO THE NEXT LEVEL.
Well Said. Has ZNBC given HH a platform to explain his brutal arrest? Has his brutal arrest been fairly covered in Times of Zambia or Daily Mail? If the International Community did not come to HH’s rescue, he would have still been in Prison up to now. He did well to go and tell them what the PF Government did to him and his experience during his incarceration.
Thier is no way the nation can keep silent when a white man’s puppet insults the country that gave birth to him, Everyone must condemn that clown of a humans behavior… I’m breaker, I’m transcendent and I approve this message.
#HHLIES
If a suspected rapist fears a DNA test, he is afraid of something……if lungu refuses to hear the petition…….
Jo breaker if you are a transgender that is your problem……
If you live in a glass house do not throw stones, you see how true the saying is Ba pf?
Patriotism is never affected by any politician’s failures, or any shortcoming of some Government policy, or any slump in the economy or stock market.
it’s rather a question of asking yourself what you can do for your country as a person and not what the country can do for you. No outcome of any election, no matter how adverse, should make people,, feel any less devoted to their country.
Umuntu ni HH. You mistreated somwone for no reason…and you expect him to praise yr useless systems? Mwailasha 0 pa 10. HH shud continue telling the world what’s happening and if you are sincere enough plis challenge every point/issue that he raised in S.A.. coz as for me and any wise and intelligent pipo…what HH said was a fact tht is on record. Viva HH.
If either KK or Chiluba were still in power someone would have disappeared by now.
Mapanza is very balanced and the view is balanced..what is patriotism is it supporting the government of the day even when they are doing wrong things?, is it praising the judiciary even when they seem to be biased? i dont think so. People are saying Mapanza’s view is like that because he is Tonga, why do i strongly feel he has very good points but am not tonga?
Lord Jesus, this country needs healing. You read through the comments of people, you clearly see the division. When people like Zambian citizen support pf,and all names from the same region do that, it’s okay, it’s nothing, but when it’s Nkwilimba, no matter how sensible his sentiments are, they are bad, cos he is Tonga…..Jesus would say; you hypocrites, why would you want to remove speck in your brother,s eye, when there’s a log in your own eyes?…do you people see the things that you complain about the Tongas? Even when you are from eating a very delicious meal…with all the in ingredients grown by the same people you hate so much….breakfast …Eggs from Moomba farms, beacon, by the same farmer, milk, byHaabazoka farms, porkchops by the same person, Nshima with beef stew, by…
By Hakainde farms….but you hate Tongas with a passion. Even when you read through the blogs, the only people who speak sense are from one region. We pray for healing for our brothers and sisters. Learn to love what is true and plain. HH didn’t say anything from the blues, he just put it as it is. Why are you trying to hide all the brutality of the Police?? His dentention for so many days without trial? The world should know….and as normal human being, he should thank all those people who felt for him….so what’s wrong with that? Please discuss issues that bring development to the country, insteady of exhibiting these petty jealousies over him. He was so welcome in that country, why was our pres. Not afforded the same welcome? Ask yourselves?????
HH got so close to ECL in the elections simply because the voters in the PF strongholds were too sure of victory and never turned up in large numbers to vote (and almost paid heavily for it) while UPND supporters came out in large numbers 70% against 35% to 50% at the most in PF areas. If PF does not work on this complacency among their supporters they may have it coming in 2021. On the other hand HH’s undoing is this overwhelming tribal support he seems to garner willingly or unwillingly which makes his project look like a tribal project. From his inner circle to his lawyers its all his ‘people’ such that it appears its the tribe’s project to ‘also have our own there’. A popular joke in Monze is if ‘HH wins our cows will roam Manda hill freely!’ Its like taking over Zambia…
He has to work hard to make this a national project, abandon the ‘Pure Red’ tags and the default membership of UPND by tribal origin idea. These concepts define the UPND in-group too narrowly. To win the confidence of the whole country the in-group has to be wider. the ‘us’ has to be wider than it is now.