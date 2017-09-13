Northern Province permanent secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says his province is poised for complete economic transformation following the massive road construction being undertaken in the area.

Speaking after inspecting the construction of township roads in Luwingu and Kasama districts, today, Dr Kalumba said the province has witnessed unprecedented development in road construction sector.

Dr. Kalumba said in Luwingu works in particular are almost complete as only final touches are remaining while in Kasama district the entire project is set to be complete in two months time.

Luwingu has so far benefited five kilometers of township roads while Kasama has 10 kilometers, respectively, he said.

.

He said all the towns are also scheduled to receive additional number of road construction works before the onset of the rainy season.

The permanent secretary said once the road construction works are done in Kasama town , the provincial capital will be declared ready to acquire a city status.

Dr. Kalumba observed that development will further result in improving social economic activities in the region.

He has since expressed happiness with the quality of work being exhibited by the Chinese contractors.