Patriotic Front (PF) Chadiza Central Member of Parliament Salatiel Tembo has expressed his gratitude to the electorates of Mtaya in Khumba ward for giving the patriotic front maximum votes during the August 2016 general elections.

Mr. Tembo says though the battle was challenging, he was grateful to the people of Mtaya in Khumba ward for listening to his appeal and voting for the PF.

He was speaking during a feast that he had organized at Isaac village in Mtaya area of Khumba ward to thank the electorates for voting for the PF in the August 2016 general elections.

The parliamentarian, who had a cow, three pigs and three goats slaughtered for the electorate in appreciation, urged the people in the area to celebrate the victory peacefully.

He called on the supporters to remain united and to continue with the same spirit with purpose in order for the Patriotic Front party to win even the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Tembo promised the people of Mtaya in Khumba ward that he was going to provide leadership because the victory was not his but for the people that gave him the votes.

“The victory is for the party and the constituency and I will endeavor to represent and serve the people of Chadiza central diligently,” he said.

And speaking earlier village headman Isaac, John Phiri thanked the area member of parliament for organizing a feast for the people of Mtaya adding that it was the first time a member of parliament was honoring the people in such a manner.