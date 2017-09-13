A Public Health technocrat has called for stringent measures aimed at preventing the further outbreak of the cholera epidemic in the country following the influx of refugees into Zambia through Cheingi district in Luapula province.

Dr Abraham Miti who works at Chikankata mission hospital says the Ministry of Health should consider putting up stringent measures in Chiengi District and the surrounding area to curb the spread pf the disease which has so far claimed over 500 lives in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The medical doctor was speaking in a telephone interview with the Zambia News and Information Services(ZANIS) adding that it is prudent to ensure that necessary measures are in place to curb the spread of the killer disease in Zambia.

The ministry of health should be alert and ensure that the area bordering areas in Luapula and Northern provinces are cordoned against the outbreak of the disease.

He said the Ministry of Health should be on the alert especially that the rain season when the diseases prevalence become high in Zambia.

Dr Miti said time to prevent the outbreak of Cholera is now and that the Ministry should not wait until the diseases breaks out but that remedial and preventive measures should be put in place as a proactive strategy.

And Doctor Miti also told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chikankata district that Zambians should also be alert and ensure that they keep their surroundings clean to prevent outbreak of disease..

He said Zambians should always remember to exercise maximum hygiene standards during this time of the year to avoid un necessary loss of lives due to non-adherence to good hygiene standards, especially during the rainy season.