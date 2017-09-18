

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) Manager Christopher Malunga says his stables is pleased with the performance of the former World Boxing Council (WBC) Bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri during training ahead of her WBC Super Bantamweight Gold title.

ZANIS sports reports that Malunga said in an interview today that Catherine is already in camp training ahead of the crucial bout.

” Catherine is in high spirit and optimistic of winning the title even after being defeated and dethroned of her title in Mexico, ‘ he said.

And Malunga says Catherine’s lose in Mexico has given her and the coaches homework to work extra hard and give positive results in the upcoming bout.

He stressed that her defeat to Mexico’s Mariana Barby Juarez in March will not affect her performance when she meets current WBC Super Bantamweight Gold Champion Fatuma Zarika in Nairobi, Kenya.

Malunga said his stables is doing everything possible to ensure that former World Boxing Council (WBC) Bantamweight Champion Phiri wins the WBC Super Bantamweight Gold title.

Meanwhile, Malunga has disclosed that his stables has partnered with bigger than Life Entertainment from the United States of America ahead of the upcoming bout.

Former WBC Bantamweight Champion Catherine Phiri is expected to challenge the Current World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Bantamweight Gold Champion Fatuma Zarika on the 2nd of December, 2017 at Carnival Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya.

Zarika has a total record of 43 bouts, 29 wins, 12 loses, 2 draws while Phiri has a total of 15 bouts, won 13 and lost 2.