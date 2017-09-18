Church bodies in Luano District have praised Government for efforts to mitigate household poverty through Social Cash Transfer(SCT) welfare program.

Luano District Pastors Fellowship Association Vice Chairperson Peter Mutale told ZANIS that Faith Based organisations saluted Government’s social welfare department for conducting enumeration activities for the social cash transfer program.

Pastor Mutale said that the enumeration stage of this program indicated that vulnerable households in all parts of this District would soon receive bi-Monthly cash to help in cushioning household poverty.

He said that the move had cheered Church bodies, explaining that Government and the Church shared common objective on matters such as poverty reduction.

He urged communities in the District to cooperate with the District Welfare Assistance Committee(DWAC) in the enumeration exercise for this program, adding that the program is a noble cause.

And in a related contribution, Luano District Deputy Council Chairperson Benford Katiti observed that the program is befitting for this District, saying that poverty levels are high in many communities.

Mr. Katiti said that in view of this, there is need for the DWAC team to ensure that legible vulnerable persons in all 10 Wards are covered during the enumeration stage.

According to Luano District Social Welfare authorities, the case load target for Luano’s 2017 social cash transfer is 2,200 beneficiaries of bi-Monthly cash in categories such as the Aged, Disabled, Female Headed households as well as the Terminally Ill